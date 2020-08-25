The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court may be a bad idea, or perhaps just a necessary evil in today’s world of espionage, terrorism, and foreign interference by China, Russia, and other governments. The U.S. has a love-hate relationship with most of the world; they love our money and rely on our power and influence, but for the most part, they don’t like us.
The FISA court was designed to help federal law enforcement protect Americans from terrorists and foreign powers. It was not designed to allow political figures to spy on opposition candidates. Now, high-ranking FBI officials stand accused of using the court to spy on political adversaries, and the evidence presented so far does not look good for former FBI Director James Comey. Reportedly, he lied to the court to spy on President Trump’s campaign and again later to undermine the president’s authority. If so, he is probably guilty of treason, regardless of motivation, but he wouldn’t be the first government official to conduct illegal surveillance against U.S. citizens. The Bush administration did about the same thing back in 2002, according to the New York Times, but supposedly without bothering to get the court’s approval.
Court approval rates have been criticized for years, often being referred to as rubber stamping for anything the FBI or DOJ want. Realistically, though, nearly 25 percent of the applications submitted are rejected for legal reasons. It is easy to criticize the court, but judges do not have investigators on staff. They evaluate “evidence” provided by the government. Also, all the court’s judges are all appointed by the chief justice of the U.S. When the chief justice is a Republican, the judges are Republicans; when the chief justice is a Democrat, all appointees are Democrats. So, there are ample opportunities for biased FBI or NSA agents to abuse the system. As long as this secret court is controlled by one party, the abuses will continue.
Ideally, government investigators are men of high moral character untainted by political ideology. Such unbiased thinking by the FBI, unfortunately, has been a rarity. America’s so-called top cops have a checkered history of law enforcement. Most people associate Elliot Ness with the FBI, and his takedown of one of America’s most infamous criminals, Al Capone. But Ness worked for the Bureau of Prohibition, and he used IRS agents to trap Capone. The FBI spent thousands of man-hours chasing Bonnie and Clyde, but the duo was killed by Louisiana state and local lawmen.
Today, criminals heading the FBI’s top 10 list are mostly men who killed their wives or families; a couple are drug dealers, but the DEA usually handles drug dealers. Nobody is quite sure what all the various government agencies do. The original Top Cop, J. Edgar Hoover, liked to dress in women’s clothing, but hated gays. Apparently, he also enjoyed blackmailing prominent political figures and kept dossiers on nearly anybody influential. It would be an huge understatement to say, “He was a very powerful man.” Thanks to his voluminous political files, he remained director of the FBI until he was 77 years old.
All that said, the FISA court is just a tool for law enforcement to protect the American way of life. Unfortunately, sometimes powerful government officials bulldoze past legalities and moral values \to accomplish their personal goals. They do it with impunity because they get away with it.
Mark Stepp is a retired senior technical writer and former newspaper reporter/editor. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a graduate of Northeastern State University with a BA in education and journalism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.