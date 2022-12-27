Oklahoma has seen the submission of legislation that lowers the age for access to handguns from 21 to age 18 and older.
At the same time, with the same legislator, a bill has been put forward to prevent anyone under age 21 from seeking any medical treatment related to gender identification. The rationale for both seems at odds, since on the topic of guns, the rationale is that those age 18 are old enough – and wise enough – to enlist in the military, old enough to vote and to marry, so they are old enough – and wise enough – to own a gun.
Each of those actions does not require any training or prenuptial counseling or knowledge of civics, but 18 is enough to buy a gun, get married, and vote. On the other hand, engaging a medical professional/doctor to discuss gender identification issues and seek treatment if indicated, one must be 21 according to the proposed legislation. The reasoning? Those under 21 are too immature to know about or deal with their own sexuality. So, which is it? If, at 18, one is old enough and wise enough to buy a gun, get married, and vote, why are they not old enough to talk to a doctor or other health care professional about gender identification? Then there are the other age-restricted activities, such as driving and purchasing alcohol and marijuana. Society– that is, all, or most, of us– has determined that those under 21 are not able to purchase alcohol or marijuana. How did we make that decision? Further, how do we explain the inconsistency in the thinking that hopefully has gone into these parameters.
Has it always been this way?Well, no, it has not. In 1940, the first peacetime draft was passed, and the age range was 21-36. Two years later, under the pressure of being actively engaged in WorldWar II, the age was changed to 18-37.That was in 1942. Why? Because we needed more able-bodied men to fight the war. Prior to that, one had to be 21 to be considered an adult, to vote, to purchase a home, etc. Now, one must be 25 to rent a car. Why? Because the rental companies know something about the age when they can trust their goods to be rented.
I tend to agree with the car rental companies, but aside from that, how about we have some consistency in our approach to young people? If we are going to say,“You are old enough, trustworthy enough, and wise enough to own and carry a firearm,” then it would seem reasonable to be consistent and say,“You are old enough, trustworthy enough, and wise enough to buy alcohol/ marijuana.”While I admit that would be consistent, would it be wise?Would it serve the social good to be consistent in that manner?
I’m all for consistency, but if you are going to enlist at 18, good for you, but you’re not going to be handed a weapon – or allowed to buy alcohol.You are going to be thoroughly evaluated and trained and supervised by a very nice drill instructor. If we are going to be consistent outside the military, then if giving an 18-year-old a gun without training, we should also allow them to have alcohol and/or marijuana.
What could go wrong? I would suggest a lot could go wrong and the wise move, and the most beneficial to society, would be to be consistent in the other direction – that is, leave both at 21.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
