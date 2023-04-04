My presence on social media is considerably reduced compared to its peak a few years ago.
My now sporadic use of Facebook made me aware of the evolving norms about instant access to people. There have been people who have been upset about my delayed responses to direct messages, while others have tried to obscure they felt slighted by what they see as me dragging my feet to approve items they have tried to share to my timeline. I was aware that younger people can take offense to replies to text messages that are anything other than immediate, but it took a while for it to occur to me there was a similar phenomenon at work with social media.
Despite my much more lackadaisical approach to Facebook, Twitter, and the like, I peruse them often enough to be informed about some things going on in the world. Of course, I do my best to ignore the nonsensical posts shared by what Facebook calls my “friends.” Sometimes I must do the same even for those people who do truly carry that label, eliminating the need for the quotation marks around it. After avoiding the misinformation, the ads, and the other silliness that appear to be endemic on social media, I can sometimes find some interesting, and even enlightening, tidbits of opinion and information.
A couple of weeks ago I made one such discovery. There were a few posts about the highway construction taking place on the south side of town near what has traditionally been called “the Y.” The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has begun modifying the intersection, whose shape gave the area its name, of two different highways so that traffic flows more effectively there. The changes involve the creation of a traffic circle, so the use of the “the Y” may fall out of favor over time. Since there is the possibility that more than one traffic circle will be constructed around Tahlequah it might not be wise to adhere to the letter-based naming conventions and avoid calling the area “the O.”
Most of what I was able to glean from what Facebook’s algorithm saw fit to show me during one of my brief forays onto the site was that people were irritated by the interference with their travels and how long the construction is expected to take. Those understandable feelings are undoubtedly enhanced by people’s underlying trepidation related to traffic circles. I share them, even though I don’t frequently travel through the affected area.
But one post I saw had a valuable perspective, reminding people that progress takes time. It is easy to forget that, up until a few years ago, most large-scale road projects in Tahlequah over the past several decades created alternate routes without creating substantial complications for travel. It was fortunate that projects, like the Bertha-Parker Bypass, the Fourth Street Bridge, and the Highway 51 Spur created new thoroughfares with comparatively few obstacles created on existing ones. Given Tahlequah’s continuing growth, that pattern is unlikely to hold.
Over the past decade, Tahlequah has become “big” enough to start needing larger roads in some locations. Unfortunately, three-lane streets take longer to build than two-lane ones and things like traffic circles take longer to build than 90-degree intersections. When a growing community first experiences the unfortunate, but necessary, delays, detours, and other inconveniences that are inherent to more complex and ambitious projects, frustrations inevitably boil over. But they also pass. The upside, as that Facebook post tried to remind everyone, is that those types of changes are usually well worth the wait.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.