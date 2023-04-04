Imagine you’re going to a dealership to shop for a new car and your uncle decides to go along with you. It’s a little awkward, because you owe your uncle some money, but he insists he doesn’t mind you buying a car.
The two of you spend some time browsing the lot and eventually you narrow your choices down to two cars. Let’s call them Car A and Car B. They’re similarly priced, have similar features, they have the same number of doors, and they’re even the same color. As you’re considering the two options your uncle nudges you and says, “Hey, if you buy Car B I’ll take $7,500 off of that money you owe me.” Well, that’s nice of your uncle, isn’t it? But why does he want you to buy Car B?
The funny thing is, your uncle is my uncle, too. You see, our uncle’s name is Sam, and he always wears red, white, and blue. and Uncle Sam wants you – to buy an electric vehicle.
EVs are all the rage lately, but in reality most people just aren’t ready for EVs yet, even though all the major car manufacturers are racing to convert their lineups to electric. Last year Car and Driver reported on the growth of EV sales, “The sharp increase in electric-vehicle registrations at the start of 2022 meant that the EV share of the overall market in the U.S. hit a historic 4.6 percent.” So while 4.6 percent may be historic for EV sales, we’re still looking at just over 95% of Americans buying vehicles with internal combustion engines. Even those who are open to purchasing an EV likely have reservations about their range and charging time.
Uncle Sam incentivizes the purchase of EVs through tax credits. The IRS website details the qualifications of receiving up to a $7,500 tax credit after you purchase an EV. For example, couples who file jointly are eligible so long as their income does not exceed $300k. In fact they are more likely to receive the full $7,500 credit since that amount is taken off the taxes you owe. So to receive a $7,500 credit, you must first make enough money to owe $7,500 or more in taxes and be in the market to buy a new car. So not only are these tax credits going to a very small number of people, they’re going to those who are fairly well off.
Conservatives aren’t against EVs; we just don’t know why Uncle Sam has to play favorites. If electric cars are the future, won’t consumers naturally gravitate toward them without needing further incentives? Won’t the free market dictate the demand for these vehicles without Uncle Sam getting involved?
Of course, we know Uncle Sam’s push for EVs is all about going green, but the reality is that any time human beings are producing something as substantial as automobiles, it requires a considerable amount of raw materials to be extracted from the earth. As for the lithium required to produce EV batteries, an article from Popular Mechanics referenced groundwater contamination from lithium mines, and that “other side effects of lithium mines include biodiversity loss, soil erosion, and air quality degradation.” So are EVs really as green as we’ve been led to believe?
Tax credits, progressive politicians, ESG-minded companies – they’re all pushing us into things that most Americans just aren’t ready for, which means it isn’t the guiding hand of the free market leading the way, but rather the heavy hand of Uncle Sam.
