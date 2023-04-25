Last week was Tax Day, and Americans settled up with federal and state governments and give our hard-earned money to whatever our elected officials decide is the best use of our money.
Most understand the need for taxes, and everyone should help pay for the necessities needed to function, such as transportation, education, parks and wildlife, law enforcement, care for elders, etc. Helping chip in a fair share should be the norm for everyone.
However, what is frustrating is to see high taxes and the waste of money from our government. In FY 2023, the U.S. has collected $2.03 trillion in taxes, but has spent $3.1 trillion, an increase of $359 billion from last year. The government should have to live within a budget, just like the citizens and businesses. While it would mean serious cuts in programs, it would make politicians and the citizenry look more closely at the things that were the most important.
It is also frustrating that everyone doesn’t pay their fair share. Many complain that “the rich” don’t pay their fair share. However, the truth is, many of those who make that statement don’t pay anything at all.
A 2021 article from The Motley Fool tells us most working Americans work 114 days to cover their tax bills, and an estimated 44% of Americans pay no taxes at all. While that category mostly consists of low-income or no-income individuals and families, everyone should invest something in their country if they want to truly feel a part.
It may be surprising to some where our tax money is spent. In FY 2022, 25% was spent on health insurance programs, 21% on Social Security, 13% on defense, 11% on economic security programs, 7% each on interest on debt and veterans and federal retirement, 3% on education, 2% on transportation, and 1% each on other programs such as science and medical research, law enforcement, natural resources, and agriculture, among others.
Some who don’t pay say we should be like more socialist countries, like the Nordic nations. I have had young people I know say they wouldn’t mind paying 50% of their income in taxes because if they made $60,000 per year, they could live on $30,000 and would gladly give half of it to the government for good use. Then, after they graduate, these same ones have complained about paying as high as 18% in taxes. I smile and say, “Welcome back to fiscal conservatism.”
Funny thing is, many of the Nordic countries in northern Europe do have tax rates up to the 50% level, but they are considered as some of the happiest countries in the world. Part of this could be due to the fact that they are smaller nations, but they often put other priorities first, such as the well-being of individuals and families. The idea is an oasis for liberals, as health care, elder care, and college are all free, and childc are is subsidized. There is a difference besides the culture, though. Unlike in the U.S., everyone contributes their fair share.
In 2021, the total income of all Americans was reported at just over $21 trillion. If everyone – and not just the 56% – paid a flat 20%, that would be over $4.2 trillion, which is more than the $3.1 trillion we spent.
Then, seriously look at our spending and put more toward the quality-of-life programs, and maybe Americans could be happy, too. Like everything, we all say we want it, but no one wants to pay for it.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
