Unless something unforeseen happens, the last City Council meeting for this administration was held Monday evening.
After the meeting, the two of us who will be stepping away chatted a bit about how quickly four years has flown. Post-COVID, our world has changed – but so have we.
We were sworn into office by long-time city judge, Donnie Baker. There was no creek side trail, very little opportunity for youth sports, no economic development director, no way to pay for much needed road repairs, and we were broke with an accounting system in shambles. I guess the joy of hard times is you’re so busy trying to avoid being eaten by alligators that you don’t consider the size of the swamp so much as you cling to the people around you and the vision of what will come.
Thank goodness for the city councilors and talented city staff who were there in those early days. Councilors Bree Long, Stephen Highers, and Dower Combs provided continuity and support as we started searching for solutions and making changes. Through our charter and ordinances, those who went before us took care to ensure terms of office are staggered for this purpose. There will always be the voice of experience available to guide the newbies of our future.
One of the most significant projects undertaken by our preceding administration was the drafting of a written comprehensive plan, providing a vision for Tahlequah’s future that was supported and embraced by our community. As with most road maps, knowing where you’re headed eliminates many wrong turns and dead ends. Our team has always had confidence in our directive from our residents.
Some of our councilors and staff adopted specific projects that were dear to their hearts. They did the leg work, researched alternatives, proposed solutions, and led the projects. Chief among these were Councilor Trae Ratliff with the Youth Sports League and Councilor Bree Long with Tahlequah Tails, the city dog park. City Planner Taylor Tannehill has updated our zoning maps and ordinances. City Administrator Alan Chapman paved the way for creation of the Welling Ridge mountain biking and hiking park being developed by Tahlequah Trails. He also picked up the reigns on stabilizing our finances and accounting. Even more so, individuals and entities within Tahlequah continually surprised throughout the four years with projects that were planned, financed, and ready to go. Examples include the Cherokee Art Walk and some of our murals. The Mission Street Park isn’t complete yet, but continued kudos to this group of neighbors who had a vision are working to make it a reality.
Quoting N. R. Narayana Murthy, “When you run a part of the relay and pass on the baton, there is no sense of unfinished business in your mind. There is just the sense of having done your part to the best of your ability. That is it. The hope is to pass on the baton to somebody who will run faster and run a better marathon.” Thank you ,Tahlequah, for the opportunity to serve.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
