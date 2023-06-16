Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Haskell, Sequoyah, southern Adair, southeastern Cherokee and southeastern Muskogee Counties through 1100 AM CDT... At 1015 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles south of Lake Tenkiller State Park, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Sallisaw... Stilwell... Muldrow... Roland... Vian... Gore... Webbers Falls... Marble City... Tamaha... Adair State Park... Brushy... Greenleaf State Park... Cookson... Brushy Lake State Park... Bunch... Lake Tenkiller State Park... Short... Box... Mc Key... This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 282 and 314, and between mile markers 325 and 328. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH