Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas finds himself the target of several recent allegations of unethical conduct.
The first instance of possible corruption, reported by ProPublica nearly two weeks ago, involves Thomas’ acceptance of lavish gifts from a billionaire named Harlan Crow. More recent reports from the Washington Post indicate Thomas has been claiming significant income from a real estate company that has not existed since 2006. And, of course, there is the situation in which his wife, Ginni, was involved in aggressively propagating some of the false information that inspired the attack on the Capitol Building in January 2021.
The controversy involving his wife might normally be evaluated from the perspective of the dishonest and provocative conduct being that of Thomas’ spouse, not him directly, and gain him some benefit of the doubt. But Thomas’ rather arrogant refusal to recuse himself in appeals being heard by the Supreme Court that undeniably involved parties with connections to Mrs. Thomas make it difficult to separate her conduct from his in that situation.
Justice Thomas is no stranger to scandal. There was contention surrounding his confirmation to the court back in late 1991. There were credible claims that Thomas sexually harassed a woman named Anita Hill, while she and Thomas worked at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission a decade earlier. Hill herself testified to Thomas’ behavior, while another woman submitted written statements to the Senate. The circumstances were vaguely similar to those surrounding the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh five years ago. Despite the plausible accusations they faced, both men were confirmed to the court by narrow margins in the full Senate.
One of the strengths of the federal judiciary is its insulation from popular whim. But that strength can also be a significant weakness. As the evidence continues to mount that Thomas has misrepresented himself as an everyman to the American public for years, the potential flaws of lifetime appointments are made more apparent. The advantages of having a court system that is, theoretically at least, partially isolated from the political arena are obvious. The vulnerabilities in the court system that isolation also creates are being dragged into the light.
It doesn’t matter whether the accusations against Thomas continue to mount or even become more severe. Thomas won’t be impeached. He has proven himself to be proudly stubborn and uncompromising, so it is unlikely he will resign. Unfortunately, and because the insulation of the Supreme Court from politics is not airtight, no Republican will vote for Thomas’ removal because there is a Democrat in the White House.
Yes, Democrats hold a majority in the Senate, but not the two-thirds supermajority it would require to convict. It seems even more unlikely that the simple majority needed in the House to begin impeachment proceedings could be achieved since Republicans hold a small majority in that chamber. So, the United States Supreme Court will almost certainly still operate with a person serving as justice who seems unable, or unwilling, to recognize possible conflicts-of-interest, when it is appropriate to recuse himself, or avoid taking gifts that might be technically acceptable but that ethically reprehensible.
Thomas adds little to the court in terms of jurisprudence. He sat silent in hearings for years, asking no questions of litigants. It seems the only time anyone hears from Thomas there is controversy attached. It would be best if Thomas were to follow the example of Abe Fortas and resign. But Thomas appears to be more interested in the perks of being on the Supreme Court than the reputation of the court itself.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at NSU, and former Tahlequah mayor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.