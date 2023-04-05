On Thursday, March 30, former President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.
The indictment, the first directed at a U.S. president, concerned Trump’s alleged role in a hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels, a porn actress. The former president is expected to appear in person at an arraignment on Manhattan Island Tuesday, April 4. Three observations:
First, the indictment is a misuse of the legal system. Most legal experts believe the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg doesn’t have a strong case. They predict Trump will be found not guilty, if the case goes to trial. Bragg is attempting to tie the payment to Daniels as an in-kind campaign contribution. They believe that would be a stretch, since no campaign monies were used for the payment. A former Federal Election Commission chair says the payment would not be a political contribution. Bragg campaigned in 2021 he would indict Trump if elected. That is highly inappropriate for a prosecutor. District attorneys are not to engage in “selective enforcement,” or targeted prosecution. Bragg is soft on real crime. Bragg, 49, announced four days after he took office he would not enforce what he called low-level offenses. Offenses like resisting arrest, prostitution, and cannabis-related laws are not enforced in Manhattan. Bragg also announced burglaries and store robberies, ”where the offender displays a dangerous weapon, but does not create a genuine risk of physical harm,” would be reduced to a misdemeanor. Bizarre. But Bragg is aggressive in going after high-profile political figures. He indicted former Trump adviser Steve Bannon in September on charges of fraud, the same charges for which Trump pardoned him. Bragg, a Harvard grad, is politically ambitious and a self-promoter.
Second, Trump is basking in the attention. Most people would have angst or perturbation if they faced indictment by a prosecutor, even if they were innocent. But not Trump. The former POTUS has stated he wants to be handcuffed and a mugshot taken. Both are not likely to happen. Trump subscribes to the theory any press is good press, and there is no such thing as bad publicity. Painting himself as the persecuted victim who is being picked on helps Trump with his base. Reportedly Trump has raised $4 million in campaign funds since the indictment was announced; 25% came from new donors. By indicting him, Bragg likely handed the former POTUS the 2024 GOP nomination.
Third, this indictment is not about Trump. Bragg denies it, but he and most every Democrat hate what Trump was able to accomplish in his single term. They hate Trump’s policies more than they hate him. But they recognize their socialist stratagem won’t sell to the public. They resort to attacking the messenger. They condemn him for his boisterous, egotistical, muckraking personality. The real bullseye is conservative policies.
Breaking the law or misbehavior by elected officials should never be excused by all Americans. Every person of character, no matter their party affiliation or political leanings, should demand integrity and forthrightness from elected leaders. No one should ever be considered above the law, including former presidents. No one should excuse misbehavior or turn a blind eye to shenanigans, even from zealot DAs. Bragg’s actions are obviously partisan, but Democrats have “circled the wagons” around him. Many Republicans have done the same for Trump. Blind loyalty/allegiance often leads to disappointment for the devoted.
Steve Fair is District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
