Social media posts can be fun, thought-provoking, irritating, and even dangerous, but when it gets down to it, using social media to communicate is a big game of gossip.
A select few get an original message, some will share the message to another select few, who then share as well. Some modify the message. Others create new content to redefine or undermine the original, which gets shared as well. Our opinions are formed by our exposure to which message is shared to us by which friend.
In general, I am not a big fan of Richard M. Nixon; however, this quote is worth sharing: “When information which properly belongs to the public is systematically withheld by those in power, the people soon become ignorant of their own affairs, distrustful of those who manage them, and — eventually — incapable of determining their own destinies.”
Imagine, then, what happens when a significant number of us eschew traditional news sources and choose social media instead.
A recent conversation shared a local news experience. In this neighboring community, the long-time local newspaper had been absorbed into a larger, regional news system. There is no longer a way for residents to easily publish information about their community; there is no public oversight of governmental decisions and actions. The larger regional newspaper only prints select athletic news from the community, and rarely, if ever, mentions significant happenings within the town.
As a result of the move away from a common source of reliable local information, residents frequently discover they missed an important event. They just weren’t in that particular social media loop. Residents are unaware of much of the progress underway within the community. They think government is ignoring critical concerns, doing nothing to address problems. The divide between those who are informed and those who do not have access to the same information grows. The neighborly culture of the town begins to change.
Meanwhile, the larger, regional newspaper now costs over $3 per day for a subscription. If you examine their paper closely, it has very little local content, even about the metropolitan area it represents. Your $3 provides more and more printed advertising and less and less actual news.
With good reason, we have learned to be distrustful of “national news stories” and the national “news” conglomerates, which work to create division.
While it may ultimately be too expensive to print and distribute a physical newspaper, it is critical to our strength as a community that we have a shared source of trustworthy local news. The staff at the Tahlequah Daily Press works hard to provide that point of common information both in print and electronically. Short of installation of information crawler boards in and around town, this valuable service should be supported and encouraged.
A final quote from Maya Angelou: “In the 16th century, Machiavelli — in an attempt to get back in the good graces of the powerful — wrote a slim volume called ‘The Prince.’ In that book, he showed the powers that be how to control the people. That book is a statement: separate and rule, divide and conquer. That’s five hundred years ago and it still works, because we allow ourselves to be led around with holes through our noses.”
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is outgoing mayor of Tahlequah.
