What has caused news networks like CNN and MSNBC to suffer damages to their credibility?
I hear it all the time, regarding the way in which some make the convenient comparison of Fox to CNN by claiming the latter is nothing but a liberal version of Fox.
To those who equate the conservatism of Fox to the liberalism of CNN, you only need to realize Fox disguises itself as a news network, while advancing an agenda with opinionated hosts added in between actual news segments. This is probably why so many are easily duped by the information spin at Fox.
Fox News is a surreal blend of fantasy and fact much like Director Oliver Stone’s controversial motion picture “JFK,” which took a dramatic license with New Orleans D.A. Jim Garrison’s conspiracy case in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy by combining actual historical footage with fictional shots. Some actually became convinced that Stone had solved the crime of the century.
The comparison of Fox to the liberal-based networks is an apples-to-oranges comparison, as both do employ opinion hosts, but MSNBC exists in a real world, unlike Fox. Opinions on policy strategies is one thing, as is denouncing political figures for opposing views. Certainly, all the networks do care about ratings.
But knowingly misleading the public about former President Donald Trump’s lies about a “stolen election” is a completely different animal. And yes, there is a liberal bias to CNN and MSNBC, which once even employed future conservative media superstars like Ann Coulter and Laura Ingraham. But MSNBC does not try to insert itself as an active participant in presidential elections.
Fox has engaged in irresponsible journalism. Endangering the public by welcoming dangerous and irresponsible guests is far too common on many Fox News shows. Fox executives and personalities had a chance to condemn Trump’s big lie, but they chose to promote the lie instead.
One question is, why do millions find conservative media like Fox so enticing? Is it because the driving force behind the right is oppositional or counter-revolutionary? We saw this example in the ‘90s on talk radio with the likes of the late Rush Limbaugh during the Clinton administration.
By the Obama era, the conservative media had a perfect target to publicly denounce by fueling the hatred among the right against a nonwhite “socialist” leader. Even if the Republicans have the executive branch and have a majority in the bicameral legislature, Fox’s dynamic is built on the foundation of a siege mentality.
A study was undertaken that suggested Trump told over 10,000 lies – and I don’t doubt that – and in the process those helped to foster the alternate MAGA reality.
Through fact-checking and the recent settlement between Fox and Dominion, it is easy to see through the lies of Fox like a lace curtain. Those on the right can see the same thing, but do they care? Of course not. This is because the right doesn’t value the truth, and this is why the liberal networks cannot beat Fox at its own game.
The conservative media like Fox have anger on their side, while the MSNBC or CNN model asks acuminate questions with a tendency to frame things in an investigative sense. Thus, how are the liberal media news outlets supposed to engage in high-brow, serious reporting when the political enemy is a President George W. Bush or a Trump?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
