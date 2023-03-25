The caller, who described himself as “a reader of 30 years,” had noticed a change in how the Daily Press was reporting courts and crime material. He was no longer seeing the names of arrestees in the police and sheriff’s reports, and he wanted to now why. “It seems like you’re giving people who are criminals a pass,” he said.
I can see how he would think that. Since its inception and that of its predecessors, TDP has printed everything we could get our hands on that qualified as “public record.” That included, at one time, hospital admissions and discharges. But sometimes, change is necessary, and that’s especially true as the internet evolves and expands in ways journalists even just three decades ago never dreamed possible. So my response to the caller was this: “Let’s just say we’re giving people who are not criminals a pass.”
I’ve talked to many folks since our company issued its new policy on courts and crime reporting. As one of a handful of regional editors for CNHI, I was part of the process as it unfolded, starting over a year ago. At first, I was hesitant, because “we’ve always done it that way.” But I wasn’t thinking about our core purpose as “the press,” and when I did, I understood that I was wrong.
The Founders of this country – especially Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson – are also deemed founders of the press in America, in that they expressed a specific purpose for it, and enshrined it in the Constitution, in the First Amendment. It’s the only “profession” so mentioned, which means not only is it critical to the survival of our country, but it bears a great responsibility to maintain the mission with which it has been entrusted.
A free press was seen as an essential component of holding the government in check – and a government run amok into tyranny and oppression was the thing most feared by the Framers as they cobbled together what they hoped would be a just and democratic system.
But it didn’t end there. The press was also expected to stand as a bulwark of defense for the common folks – those who had no one to protect them against abuses by the powerful. Journalists were charged by the Framers with speaking truth to power, giving voice to the voiceless, and championing the underdog.
Unfortunately, in many ways, “the media” – as it’s come to be called, with its modern components – has lost its way. They tilt toward sensationalism and titillation, and sometimes through lies meant to serve not “we the people,” but the very group over which they were supposed to serve as watchdogs: the powers that be, which include everyone from corporate tycoons to law enforcement officers on municipal government payrolls.
And now, many newspapers – including ours – are working to find our way home. This means accepting the long-held tenet of U.S. jurisprudence – “innocent until proven guilty” – over and against the need to report every piece of information that comes our way, regardless of whether many of those innocents are hurt in the process. This also means taking seriously our obligation when we report on a crime – especially since about 85% of arrests by law enforcement officers never result in charges, or those charges are reduced or dropped.
Newspapers owe it to readers to print the truth. That requires following up when we report someone “allegedly” committed a crime. But there is no way any paper – even the Washington Post – has the resources to keep up with every petty crime. Even in Cherokee County, at any given moment, tens of thousands of cases may be wending their way through the system. The only way we can do righteous work is to limit reports in which we name suspects to felonies and serious misdemeanors – and even then, only after charges have been filed by the District Attorney’s Office. Despite a broad misconception, an arrest is not an official charge; it’s only the recommendation that one be filed.
Many of you have seen it bemoaned on Facebook that we and other newspapers have “stopped printing the news,” though they know this is not true. Since this change, we’ve been zealously pursuing case updates. (They’re currently being done by Tesina Jackson, who is helping until we find a full-time reporter.) Ultimately, we’ve only stopped publishing low-level misdemeanors or certain lawsuits that often involve people who are down on their luck or made a mistake. Newspapers should look for patterns, however – such as judges who keep letting low-level repeat offenders go, or overzealous officers who seem to target certain people. That's what we'll be doing.
I’ve had several discussions over various topics with our vice president of news, Dennis Lyons, one of the few who has been in the industry longer than I have. During one, in reference to low-level crimes, I commented, “But it’s public record.” His response: “Just because we can do it doesn’t mean we should.” That philosophy should guide not just journalists, but everyone on the planet. So we are asking two questions: “Can we follow it through adjudication?” And, “Does it affect the community at-large?” If it doesn’t, it’s gossip – and it has no place in journalism.
Hundreds of thousands of names of people arrested but never charged are “out there” for any prospective employer to see. And while we won’t remove any reports of past arrests or charges – that would take decades – we are happy to honor requests to update them to reflect the outcome. Removing them wouldn’t do any good, anyway, because the names would show up on social media sites, or in a Google search due to the aggregators and caches out there. TDP’s website will reflect the truth.
When I was firming up our local plan of action, Dennis told me, “It’s a process.” We’ll make mistakes as we adapt. But in all we do, we’ll be looking not just to serve readers, but to hold to our roots to “give voice to the voiceless,” and commit to the truth.
