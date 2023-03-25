Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...From this morning to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 10.3 feet. - Forecast...The river crested yesterday afternoon at 12.75 feet and is falling. The river has dropped below flood stage but should remain above action stage thru the day today. The river is expected to fall and remain below action stage after midnight tonight. - Action stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&