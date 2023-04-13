Lately, I’ve been thinking about what it means to be a Black woman these days.
I watched the disappointment on Angela Bassett’s face when she lost best supporting actress to Jamie Lee Curtis. I saw the triumph and joy on Angel Reese’s face when LSU won the championship. What I’ve noticed about both of these women is they faced the exact same reaction for showing totally different emotions. Angela Bassett was criticized for not smiling and being a gracious loser, while Angel was told she was too cocky and disrespectful after making the same gesture as a white rival. Angel was considered a poor winner.
What do Black women have to do to be acceptable? Apparently, be humble and thankful at all times.
Black women are held to an impossible standard. We are expected to be pleased just to have been invited; never mind the work we had to do to get an invite that was usually grudgingly given in the first place. We are expected to be polite and demure and kind, win or lose. Black women who are loud, excited, and proud of their efforts and show it are called “ghetto” or “tacky.”
Black women who show their displeasure, no matter how reasonable, are seen as mean, aggressive, or btches. In each of these cases, there were white women who took the exact same actions, in Angela’s case, Kerry Condon also looked disappointed and did not smile, and Caitlin Clark initiated the “You can’t see me” gesture. Neither of these women has faced backlash for their reactions or actions. In fact, Caitlin Clark defended Angel Reese and her use of the gesture after LSU’s win, and received a positive comment from John Cena, who is famous for the gesture.
Why do we expect Black women to be humble and gracious when they have worked hard to be in a place where they are recognized amongst their peers? Why should Black women swallow disappointment or hurt when they fall short of something they’ve dreamed of or worked hard for? These are emotions all of us experience and express.
So, I will always hype other Black women. I will encourage every young Black girl I see to talk her [stuff] and admire herself and her accomplishments. Why should we hide how truly wonderful and glorious any of our accomplishments are, and the joy we feel at seeing things come to fruition or being recognized? Why can’t someone show they are quietly disappointed? There is no reason for it.
So, Black girls, women, and femmes and thems, it’s damned if you do, damned if you don’t, so express yourself. You’ve earned it and you are enough.
Kasey Rhone is an active engaged Oklahoma citizen from Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.