It all started on March 25, the day I got my second Moderna shot. I should have known right then that I was in for another spate of "Poindexter luck" - which, as described in Stephen King's "Creepshow" by Jordy Verrill, is "always in, always bad." It was pouring rain when my co-worker, Juanita Lewis, and I set out to walk across the street to the health department.
After our first round of shots, my husband and I both felt puny for about a week. But we're always tired these days, and might as well chalk it up to being old. The exhaustion brought about by geriatrics can only be assuaged by one thing, other than illicit drugs: exercise. That, coupled with arthritis, is why I swim at the NSU pool. And I had meant to do that March 26. When I awoke, though, my body had different plans. It took me a long time to get out of bed - the kind of delay that might be associated with a hangover from a college fraternity party. I was stiff and sore, from the shot and ever-present joint pain. By the time I got to crawling around, it was too late for me to score a lane at the pool, and then get my job done at a reasonable hour.
Before I left, the husband called, and due to another of his vehicular indiscretions, he needed the mileage and a photo of the VIN plate from the truck. I hobbled outside and peered through the bottom left corner of the windshield, looking for the plate on the dash. But a bit of fluff was caught in the 1/8th-inch gap between the plate and windshield, and no tool at my disposal would extract it. I tried almost everything, including a metal straw with a rag tied at the tip.
I finally got on the road at around 8:30 a.m., and although I only live about 16 miles from the office, it took me 30 minutes to get there. About a half mile into the trip, I came upon Farmer Brown, who already had two other unfortunate drivers trapped behind him - and Highway 10 is not a good place to get behind Farmer Brown. Before I go further, I must point out that "Farmer Brown" is not a real person, but a metaphor for someone who drives a tractor or an old pickup 35-40 mph on Highway 10 - because he's terrified of the curves or because his vehicle won't go any faster - and doesn't have the decency to pull off the shoulder and let the line of cars pass. Not that Highway 10 has a shoulder to speak of. It's important to explain Farmer Brown, because I've mentioned "him" periodically over my time at the Press, and about five years ago, a woman called me, demanding to know who I was talking about: "Our name is Brown, and my husband is a farmer, and I was just wondering if you were aiming your insults at him." I allowed that I might have been, if he was puttering down Highway 10 at 25 mph. She said he did his puttering on Highway 82 South, but seemed mollified.
The caravan continued, and at No Head Hollow, we picked up a "constipator," who seemed to take Farmer Brown's leisurely pace as an invitation to enter the roadway and take the lead for the procession. A "constipator," by the way, is my father's word for someone who drives a motor home, always at about half the given speed limit, and usually straddling the lanes in such a manner that other drivers can't pass. Former elements of the definition included wealth sufficient to fund a comfortable retirement, and old age, which generally affects driving speeds. I say "former" because my dad is now 85 and retired himself, although I doubt this would prevent him from making fun of constipators, since he doesn't possess the requisite vehicle.
As the line of cars approached the 10/62 intersection, I noticed something on the nonexistent right-of-way. The previous evening, Chris had commented that a "large cat" had run across the highway. He didn't hit it, but someone else did: A bobcat was lying there, bereft of life. That made me sad - an emotion that turned into annoyance once I got into town. While Farmer Brown peeled off at the feed store and the constipator at the bypass, I then got behind a line of folks turning left at Sunrise. I couldn't help but notice most of the cars were listing noticeably to the left - and there were two near-sideswipes while I waited.
I finally got to work, only to realize I had forgotten my coffee - a rarity, but when it does happen, it has two side effects: It angers my husband, who "went to the trouble" to make it, and I have to seek my caffeine fix elsewhere.
It doesn't end there. The following Monday, I showed up at the NSU Fitness Center, only to be told the natatorium would be closed for at least a week - and since then, I've learned it'll be out of commission until at least April 10. Some miscreants broke in over the weekend, shattering the doors, and there was glass all over the deck and in the pool. This has forced the crew to drain the pool, clean the bottom, and then refill the yawning chasm.
I understand there is video of the culprits, and I hope they're caught. I'd like to volunteer to put them on the straight and narrow. If I could have five minutes alone with them, I can almost guarantee their door-busting days will be over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.