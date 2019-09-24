How did the United States get into this mess in less than 50 years? With even a modest understanding of economics, finance, the stock market, and human nature, the answer is not hard to find.
In spite of a great deal of social unrest, we were the most prosperous nation in the world in 1970. Then, in 1971, President Nixon bowed to Wall Street pressure and took the American dollar off of the gold standard. This caused the value of our world reserved currency to be based only on the full faith and credit of the United States government. A few years later, it triggered a recession.
Going off the gold standard was undoubtedly one of the greatest mistakes in our history because it was a threat to the stability of world commerce. At first, nobody seemed to notice any difference, but over a period of years, it enabled the government to print trillions of dollars of counterfeit money and paved the way for the government to spend our tax dollars seemingly without limit.
We piled up debts we are unlikely to ever be able to repay. Our debts not only threaten our leadership position in the world, but endless government spending also provides a multitude of opportunities for the Deep State to line their pockets with America's wealth.
Then, there was the matter of the corruption of our biggest banks and other financial institutions. Congress had tried to encourage more widespread homeownership, expecting the banks to exercise common sense and fit the size of home loans to the financial circumstances of home buyers.
The banks turned the whole thing into a nightmare of speculation, selling mansions to buyers who couldn't afford such homes. At the same time, the big banks were bundling up risky derivatives and selling them to unwary investors. The corruption exploded into even greater debt that we couldn't repay, and many highly respected banks and financial institutions went bankrupt as trillions of investor dollars evaporated into thin air.
While all of this was going on, the public finally became outraged, disgusted, and fed up with the performance of our government for not dealing with these problems. A river of hate was directed toward Hillary Clinton, who was seen as the establishment candidate for president in 2016, and she was investigated relentlessly by the Republican Congress that seemed determined to destroy or thwart every shred of President Obama's legacy regardless of cost.
In spite of the intensity of the Republican investigation of Hillary Clinton, no prosecutable crime was ever discovered.
Nevertheless, the endless investigations resulted in Donald Trump winning the White House. All of that political misbehavior opened deep feelings of resentment, mistrust, and hatred among Democrats, Republicans, and the public that still show no signs of healing.
All things considered, it should come as no surprise that America is today a country under extreme stress. Wages have been stagnant for 30 or 40 years. Household, credit card, automobile, student, and government debt are all near the point of no return. Public hostility seems to be at the point of explosion.
Our financial system is under threat of collapse, and banks all over the world are charging depositors negative interest rates on trillions of dollars of savings. Our Constitutional rights are being undermined. Confidence and trust in our national media and government are badly eroded, The safety of our retirement savings and health care is no longer certain, and the growth of our economy is totally dependent on additional debt and credit. And that's the way it is.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
