John Bolton’s bombshell exposure of the inner workings of the White House finally reached readers this week. His book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” was advertised for preorder in January, but the National Security Agency review stalled its publication until a federal court ruled Bolton could release his tell-all.
It was an instant No. 1 Best Seller at Amazon. Writes Bolton: “I am hard-pressed to identify any significant Trump decision during my tenure (of 453 days) that wasn’t driven by re-election calculations.”
Bolton was fired by President Trump in September 2019, prior to Trump’s impeachment. The former national security adviser balked at testifying before the U.S. House of Representatives, even if subpoenaed. There must have been hopes among true "hawk" conservatives that Trump’s impeachment would be finalized early enough for Republicans to "switch horses" to a different candidate in time for the 2020 election. The House limited and focused the scope of the impeachment proceedings so narrowly that it only covered Ukrainegate – which Gordon Sonderland testified Bolton had characterized as a "drug deal" or unprincipled transaction, leaving out other instances of offers of quid pro quo.
In November, impeachment minority leaders limited the scope of impeachment proceedings and didn’t wait for a court ruling on subpoenas to pry out Bolton’s insider knowledge. Bolton calls it “Impeachment Malpractice” that Congress took a one-eyed and peephole ambit. After stonewalling the House of Representatives’ inquiry, Bolton offered to testify to the Republican-majority Senate. The Senate didn’t take him up on his offer. By then, it was too late. Had Bolton spoken, he would have said Ukrainegate was but one example of a larger and more replete scheme of global electioneering aimed at securing the president a second term in office.
Bolton talks about Trump’s frequent conversations with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping seeking 2020 presidential election help from China, by imploring China to buy American soybeans and wheat to help Trump win, and offering to intervene for ZTE in the case involving Chinese spy phone capability. This was June 2019, about the same time as Ukrainegate.
On another topic, Bolton writes that Trump defended Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman to distract and preempt press coverage of a more damaging breaking story: Ivanka Trump’s use of personal email to conduct government business. Trump calculated Ivanka’s emails would be politically damaging, since Trump himself had gotten campaign traction from Hillary Clinton’s use of personal email to conduct government business during the Obama years.
Bolton’s criticisms of Trump in the book, he says, were shared by “The Adult Axis” – White House insiders, who struggled to maintain an even keel of consistency in light of what Bolton characterizes as the president’s erratic and inconsistent policy focus. Bolton gives examples of a repeated pattern of rejecting mentorship, training, tradition, continuity, consistency and diplomacy precedents as a template for how to govern and get things done.
The magazine Foreign Policy predicts that future presidential candidates will be vetted by voters in pre-election debates on international topics. Bolton hopes that future executive branch leaders will use a brain trust of specialists to expertly safeguard against “management by instinct” faux pas such as misunderstanding participation in NATO; the value of the Iran nuclear agreement; abrogating sanctions against human rights; and consorting with tyrants such as Saudi Arabia’s MBS, China’s concentration-camp building Jinping, and North Korean dictator “Little Rocket Man” Kim Jong Un.
Bolton’s book, 20 hours long in the audiobook format, is a juicy read, for its details and inside stories describe turmoil behind closed doors during a decisive period in U.S. history when paradigm shifts radically altered a long line of foreign policy precedents.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.