In the aftermath of the 2016 general election, I said that everyone might as well accept it, because in a few months, Donald Trump would ascend the throne. Detractors were protesting, some of them violently. Supporters were celebrating and expecting to usher in a golden age.
By the time you read this, we'll know one way or another whether his Tulsa rally is a success; whether hostilities ensued from protesters; and how it affected Juneteeth celebrations, if at all. But what I said back in 2016 still applies - and in fact, my feelings are amplified. I'm was tired of it back then, and I'm even more weary of it now. I lost a few friends because I dared to criticize Trump in the runup to the election, and I've lost many more in its aftermath. I have criticized almost every other politician in modern times, but before, although friends might have groused about my complaints, they still tolerated me.
A large number of my family members supported Trump then, and do still - and hold him in higher esteem than they do their kinfolk who find him repellent. But a surprising number of relatives in my generation and the younger ones rejected whatever it is he stands for, whether they call him the Cheeto in Chief, Mr. Tangerine Man, or anything else. His fans hate the monikers, though they're perfectly happy when I refer to "Hell'ry Clinton" or "Brrrack Obummer."
I have a theory the Trump fans in my family - who in years past would not have invited someone with his crass personality to a tire-burning at the city dump, much less a family barbecue - may now be more tolerant of cursing and other colorful language often employed by characters in our blood line. I probably won't get to test that theory anytime soon, because I haven't been especially welcome at extended-family celebrations in years. In the view of most of my relatives, journalists belong in the "basket of deplorables" with the toothless hillbillies we've heard so much about. And of course, now there's COVID-19.
As I watched people try to justify their votes for Trump, Hillary Clinton and Gary Johnson back in 2016, I noticed something disturbing: God was being dragged into the equation. Some were blaming him, or saying the outcome proves he doesn't exist. Several people claimed God had "anointed" Trump as our leader. "He's a true Christian, a man of God," one friend insisted. When I finished cleaning the urp off the front of my shirt (as I would have done if the same thing had been said about Clinton), I reminded this misguided gal that not only does Trump not act or speak like a "Christian," neither do most politicians. Three and a half years later, I still haven't cobbled together a response to the friend who stated she voted for Trump because she believes him to be the anti-Christ, and she's ready for the Rapture. I'm guessing that this pandemic has cemented her theory.
If you want to blame God for letting Trump shamble out of the boogyman closet and into the Oval Office, or praise the Lord for choosing Trump as a savior, at least recognize the scriptural concept of "free will." God doesn't pick presidents, but he gave us the capacity to choose for ourselves. Should we have been praying about has happened in the ensuing years? Yes, and the cycle is now about to begin anew.
The division continues; the chasm is wider than it was after the election. I know at least four Hillary or Johnson supporters who held their noses and reached across the aisle and tried to make peace with Trump fans who unfriended them on Facebook. For the most part, they got crickets. One friend trying to refriend a Trump fan got a pithy private message: "F*** you and the hoarse u road in on." Sometimes with smartphones, homonyms are problematic. For now, it's best we give up.
A Trump supporter back in 2017 on a Facebook private message asked if I would "refriend" him, as long as I would be confining my posts to photos of my cat, my cuisine, and other innocuous things. I said, "I didn't unfriend you." The reply: "I unfriended YOU because I couldn't tell who you supported, but I knew it wasn't Trump, and I didn't want to see you saying bad things about him." I hadn't even noticed, but I "refriended" him, and put him on the "acquaintances" list, which includes people who are too liberal or too conservative to hold rational political discussions.
Detractors who continue to wring their hands and post #notmypresident and #hillary2020 are wasting their energy. The same might be said who gripe about the supposed senility of Joe Biden - or his tendency to suck on a foot, if not both at the same time. But our more immediate concern should be shared by even the most ardent Trump supporters - or those who will drag along behind Biden or get on the Jo Jorgensen Libertarian bandwagon.
Right after the 2016 election, I had at least two dozen friends who posted videos and condemnations of the violent protests against Trump - who, from what I could tell, won the Electoral College fairly and squarely. But only four of those folks acknowledged, and objected to, the racist and xenophobic activities going on elsewhere. The same holds true today. Many friends insist the media have "no right" to question anything this administration does, because Trump was "appointed of God." And while many friends rightly condemn the riots then and now, some seem OK with attacks on people of color, gays, non-Christians and others. Either that, or they don't want to believe these things are happening.
No matter what side you're on, riots are wrong. Non-violent protests are protected by the First Amendment, and even if they get boisterous, they should be tolerated. People have a right to object to Trump, but they do not have a right to assault people or destroy property. If you do not agree with the right of the public to peaceably assemble, and to openly decry Trump's presidency (or Obama's, for that matter) without fear of reprisal, you stand against our Constitution, and you stand against me personally. In other words, not only are you no friend of mine, you're no friend of the country's.
