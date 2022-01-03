COLUMN: 2022 may be year we return to 'normal'

Recently I spoke of the benefits of getting a booster shot for the COVID vaccine. I tried to include a bit of personal experience into the reasons why it is beneficial to do so.
Writing during an out-of-town holiday trip, it was likely a graceless interjection, but it was one I felt was necessary due to the possibility that many people who had previously been caught the virus might not realize they still need to get boosted, and if they are like me, may see benefits they did not realize they would that are related to their bout with the disease. Even after the passage of some time, the positive effects of the COVID booster shot do not seem to have diminished in my personal experience.
So, I repeat: Get boosted. For that matter, if you have resisted getting vaccinated, it is time to reconsider. Even if the unpredictable nature of viruses and pandemics preclude the possibility of certainty, it seems likely that 2022 is the year when we get control of the situation. We should be able to return to movies, concerts, and other crowded events and venues without their being a disproportionate, and avoidable, risk in doing so.
The promise of new antiviral drugs, improved vaccines, and an increasing understanding of the virus itself, indicate we are nearing victory over the novel coronavirus that has caused so many deaths and so much suffering for the past two years. However, vaccines play an essential part in achieving that success. This applies to both initial inoculations and boosters. If you have not gotten whichever one applies to you, get it. Now.
But even if we can return to more sociable conditions this year, there are some things that might not completely revert to their pre-pandemic status or condition. Online commerce has become much more pervasive. The convenience and effectiveness of it has been made evident to people who had previously resisted making purchases that way. The closely related development of delivery services, such as Doordash, and pickup options for merchandise, like grocery pickup at Reasor’s, only help to solidify the market share of e-commerce.
Then there is the phenomenon of working remotely. Skepticism abounded, pre-pandemic, about the effectiveness of that approach. It was assumed by many that efficiency and productivity would plummet. There is no doubt some of the causes for concern have proved prescient. Not being able to engage in impromptu and informal means of communication, whether that be “water cooler talk” or encountering co-workers in the hallway, eliminates a useful communication channel.
There are also some types of work that cannot, or should not, be done remotely. Manufacturing jobs, many aspects of education, and the personal service industries are particularly ill-suited to a virtual approach. Even if some classes can be taught remotely, it does not mean they should be. It would also be difficult to operate an assembly line that produces tangible products to be operated from afar.
Still, for office work, some types of training and classes, or the production of artistic or non-material goods – for example, software – the “virtual office” is more than just viable. Some studies have indicated it may provide advantages and be beneficial to the overall process. Overhead costs can be reduced, creativity often increases, and, among other things, job satisfaction improves. These things benefit employers and employees alike.
Where feasible, remote work will remain a prominent facet of the post-pandemic economy. It is no longer just innovative business leaders who think so. The previously unconvinced ones have come around as well.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.