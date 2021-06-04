My family moved to Fort Gibson on my sixth birthday. My dad had gotten a job at Acme in Muskogee, but he didn't want us to live in the "big city." So we rented an old farmhouse on the outskirts of Fort Gibson, not too far off the "Old 62."
I'm not sure if Muskogee qualifies as a "big city" now, but when I was a kid, I was sure under the impression it did. My maternal grandparents still lived in Oklahoma City, and my paternal grandparents in Midwest City, not far from Tinker Field. Those burgs were quite a bit different than Muskogee, but Muskogee was nevertheless a city, whereas Fort Gibson was a town.
The Muskogee of today is not like that of my childhood. Back then, there was a passenger train station, right by the old Val Mac chicken plant, and across Main Street from those things was Muskogee Seed. Anyone who lived on a farm - or at least hoped to raise a vegetable garden - did a lot of time at Muskogee Seed. I remember waiting in the back seat of the car while my mom went in to make purchases. We would watch the chickens going by on a conveyer belt on the open top floor of Val Mac, hanging by their feet. All that is now long gone, replaced years ago by Arrowhead Mall, which was touted as the project that would "save Muskogee." From what I hear, all the anchor stores are now gone; it's Arrowhead itself that needs saving.
A little farther on down Main - or up Main, I guess - the mysterious Royal Casket Co. was on the left. It had no showroom windows, and I always wondered about that. I guess I assumed coffins would be put on display behind large picture windows, like automobiles. Just past that was the viaduct that arched over the rail yard. It's still there, but the Brass Rail - what I suspected was a seedy bar - is long gone. The father of my friend Diane was an engineer, and he always told us never to go in there, even when we were old enough to do so without fake IDs. Only much later did I learn his mother had once owned "The Rail." I guess he would know from whence he spoke.
The viaduct is part of Court Street, which back in the day was a busy one - almost as busy as Broadway, Okmulgee and Main were. Main is actually Highway 64, and if a driver with a backseat full of kids kept going past the downtown area, he'd wind up at the old 64 Drive-In Theater, which had swing sets, slides and monkey bars in front of the big screen - just like in the movie "Grease." We kids enjoyed the playground up until the sun set, right before the first feature. In those days, there were always two features. Speaking of "sunset," that was another now-closed drive-in on what was then the outskirts of Muskogee, on U.S. 62. Whereas the 64 closed while I was still fairly young, the Sunset lasted until after I graduated from high school. My sister and I, and some of our friends - including the aforementioned Diane - liked to pack into cars for an evening of fun. Diane like to get in the trunk to save the $1, or whatever we paid in those days.
Speaking of "theaters," reversing direction all the way back down U.S. 64 to Court, the same driver could have taken in a picture in the Ritz Theater. That once-beautiful opera house opened in 1928 and later transformed into a movie theater, but had already gone to seed by the time we moved to Fort Gibson. When you walked into the lobby of the Ritz and looked up, you could see an oculus hinting at the presence of a second floor, the expansive stairs to which were always barricaded by velvet ropes. The lobby had cool tile floors, but in the foyer and auditorium were threadbare velvet carpet, and so did the stairs. The auditorium always exuded the faint smell of urine and ancient popcorn, even after it had been cleaned from the previous show. The floors were sticky, and sometimes, so were the seats. We kids sometimes walked to the front and peered into the dark orchestra pit, wondering how deep it was. We could never tell, because they never brought up the house lights; the once-ornate wall sconces provided the faintest of light, although the orange glow of cigarettes could be seen through the haze of smoke on the outer rows of seats. You could still smoke in theaters back then. A tad more illumination around the screen revealed the sadly tattered house curtains, along with what we imagined to be a couple of bullet holes on the gold trim around the stage. Despite it all, whoever thought it was smart to raze this grand old lady for a parking lot is an idiot. A group of folks managed to save the Roxy, after all, and it was derelict during my entire childhood.
On the other side of the viaduct from Court was the Carnegie Library, the appearance of which puts the "new" Muskogee library - built when I was a teen - to utter shame. Some churchy outfit took over it, but I heard it was closed now. The upper stacks in the library had thick, slightly tinted floors, and the shelves were metal. I'm not sure how it worked, but we were always shocked through static electricity up there. Every few minutes, a kid in the stacks would yelp in pain, and a librarian somewhere would utter a loud, "SHHHHH!" There were other things in that part of town. For one, the original Acme Engineering, where my dad worked, was located there. And there was the Carnation Ice Cream Parlor - yes, it was actually a parlor, kind of like the one that still exists at Disneyland. There were a few greasy spoons and local bars, too, as far as I can remember, though I never went in those, and some vintage gas stations.
And moving back downtown - well, we will have to move there at a later date. I'm out of room.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.