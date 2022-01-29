John Yeutter is a geeky sort, who can out-geek former Mayor Jason Nichols, and that's saying something. On social media, if he even bothers, Jason sticks mainly with Star Trek. John, a retired NSU professor and accountant, is more wont to post Jeopardy questions, or factoids of the day.
Thanks to John, I know about Pi Day: March 14. Also thanks to John, I also know about Pie Day, which was Sunday, Jan. 23. Although I told myself and others that I wouldn't mention this to my husband, I let it slip. I thought maybe I'd make one of his favorites, a coconut cream, and I asked if we had any cream of coconut. He immediately became suspicious, and I confessed. He took the opportunity to ask for a raisin pie. I've never liked raisins, although I will occasionally suffer their presence in certain things. As the Mary Stewart Masterson character said in "Benny and Joon," they're "humiliated grapes." If she had elaborated, she may have said they would have a more noble existence in a bottle of good wine.
I have Gina Olaya's family recipe, which Chris says is very similar to the one his grandmother used. There aren't many ingredients, so if you can make a crust, then you can put together a raisin pie in short order. I did so, and after Chris initially had his way with it, he split the remaining pie into modest pies and froze each one separately. I noticed two pieces thawing on the counter Thursday night. It seems he'd made them a bit smaller than he intended.
Pies, like most other things with a lot of sugar, are rooted in evil - the plague of diabetics and people with weight problems the world over. There are ways of making keto pies, and even keto crust, but despite the lies told by their creators, keto pie crusts are never flaky. And as everyone knows, wheat flour is the bane of every low-carb dieter's existence.
As I found out recently, tacos are a requirement for living on this planet. Pies are high on the list as well. I've been making pies since I was 10, and I was in 4-H, although my grandmothers taught me how to make a crust. Both used lard, which I rarely do, because it goes rancid if you don't use it quickly. Unfortunately, I like most pies, a trait that has me hoisted by my own petard. So if I had to have a pie around, it might as well be composed of something I don't like. The crust is the secret to a good pie. Chris has always preferred the Crisco crust, but he's become more accepting of the one made from butter and suet that I use for mincemeat pie. This British favorite has become a holiday staple since I first made one a few years back. You need beef fat - suet, preferably from around the kidneys of the butchered bovine. The same ingredient is key for Osage meat pie, which I'm trying to perfect. My husband's boss is Osage, and it would be embarrassing to send him a nasty variant.
Mincemeat pie, I will eat, although it contains raisins. But it also has currants, every spice you can think of, candied orange and lemon peel, brown sugar - and sirloin. None of that fake, fruit-only "mince" for us. Without meat, I'm guessing the result is humiliated mince. Another new favorite is treacle tart, which I tried out of curiosity since J.K. Rowling cites it as Harry Potter's favorite "pudding" - the all-purpose British word for dessert. You have to have something called "golden syrup" for this tart, and they don't make that stateside; you have to order it from the UK. Or you can make it yourself, which I did last year. My husband kept absconding with it for his yogurt, though, and I barely had enough to make the tart. Last weekend, I noticed he had made another batch, by himself.
The first pie I ever made was strawberry, with a butter crust. It's still my favorite, although my husband doesn't care for that. However, he likes the strawberry cream pie with toasted almonds and a few other surprises. He also likes strawberry-rhubarb pie, but I've avoided making one of those for several years. The recipe I have is layered and complicated, and I don't like the smell of rhubarb. It reminds me of celery that was accidentally dropped into a compost box, and then noticed quickly enough that the "3-second rule" applied to its retrieval.
One aspect of piedom I haven't mastered is the "hand pie." Anyone who has taken I-35 down into Texas will know about the Arbuckle Mountain pies. When we happen that way, we always buy a dozen or so of various types, which my husband later freezes.
I'm always open to suggestions, so if anyone has a good recipe for fried pies, send it my way.
