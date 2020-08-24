At the end of last week, Democrats breathed a huge sigh of relief when the party’s convention ended without incident. It was not just the usual concerns the convention organizers and party operatives had to contend with. In addition to wondering whether someone would go off script, flub a line in a speech, or otherwise commit a gaffe, Democrats had to contend with the possibilities of unprecedented technical issues, unimpressive production values, or both.
The way the convention was conducted had never been tried before. It was called a “virtual convention” because there was not a single location with a large crown and central podium from which all the action was taking place. Instead, some segments were filmed prior to the convention, while others, though being done live, were streamed in from other locations. The potential for a lackluster, unimpressive, or even embarrassing convention was high, but things went smoothly.
The convention had to be conducted that way so the safety of the delegates and other participants was preserved and their exposure to the novel coronavirus was limited. The city of Milwaukee is no doubt disappointed that they were not able to see the economic benefit of hosting the convention fully realized. The Democratic Party may be hoping they get another opportunity to hold a large-scale event in the battleground state of Wisconsin. But “going virtual” was the responsible thing to do, regardless of those consequences.
As always, there is misinformation to combat. The claim that Democrats completely removed references to God during their convention is not accurate. I watched the first few segments on opening night and witnessed for myself the inclusion of “under God” in the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. I have seen other montages on the internet that clearly demonstrate the claim that the word “God” was not spoken is simply not true.
Kamala Harris was fighting against a misinformation campaign during her acceptance speech. It was clear that the mention of her birth in Oakland, California, was deliberate. It is intended to preempt the ridiculous claims that she is not eligible for the vice presidency due to her lineage. Those claims are just as preposterous now as when they were being made against Barack Obama 12 years ago.
It may be those types of tactics that supporters of the president’s re-election may have to resort to in trying to close the gap between him and Joe Biden. Biden’s acceptance speech was a masterpiece and destroyed the label of “Sleepy Joe” that Trump had been trying to give him. Although the Republicans will have begun their convention by the time this column is printed, I doubt that Trump will be able to give an acceptance speech that appeals to as broad a coalition of Americans as the one Biden gave to cap off the Democratic National Convention.
One last note: I am not often struck by the emotional appeals that are made during political speeches and that are often a large part of political conventions. But Brayden Harrington, a 13-year-old boy from Concord, New Hampshire, gave a speech that created an exception. I told myself I would not write another column without being sure to mention the courage that young man demonstrated by going on national TV to discuss something that not long prior – and previous to some help offered by Joe Biden – he was extremely embarrassed about. Maybe I was touched because I have a daughter who is not much younger than him, has the same colored hair, and has also dealt with a speech issue. Whatever the reason, I found Brayden’s remarks inspiring.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
