Some of my friends have suggested my iPhone is possessed. I agree, but not the way they think. I suspect Apple installs a worm timed to begin screwing things up on your phone the minute you've paid it off, or when the next version of the device is rolled off the assembly line - whichever comes first. That goes for the Android makers as well.
Earlier this year, my husband and I were pub-crawling one weekend night in Tulsa with a couple of friends. At some point during the evening, a friend from my days at OU got a message from me on Facebook Messenger with one word: "Help." I did not send this message - not deliberately, anyway. As far as I knew, this guy was in Atlanta, and would have been no help to me even if I had needed it. By sheer coincidence, though, he happened to be passing through Oklahoma, either en route to or from Missouri. He later claimed he drove to what he believed to be my location, expecting to see crime tape. I had to apologize profusely for causing him angst.
I have no idea from whence came the plea for help. Possibly it was an errant word from a text or message I meant to send to someone else, and fell prey to one of the gremlins that live in women's purses. We've all been on the giving and receiving ends of these "oops" moments, which range from what young people call "pocket calls," and what older folks call "butt dials." Young people don't know how to "dial" a phone and would probably think someone texting, "sorry, butt dial!" was advising them to get some soap and a washcloth, do a quick scrub, and don clean underwear.
But it's polite to let the receiver of a pocket call or unintended text or other message that it was an accident. Otherwise, the recipient may waste time calling or texting you back, and if you don't respond immediately, your victim may think you're caught in quicksand, drove your car into the lake, or met with some equally nasty fate. The quick admission of cell phone missteps are especially important if the receiver of the unintended message is your mother.
Years ago, I was disgusted to receive a rather suggestive text my son intended to send to his girlfriend. Fortunately, he quickly realized his error and apologized, to which I responded, "Ew." I've also received messages clearly meant for someone else. One came from an acquaintance who asked, "Hey, you want to come over when you get off work at 3 and get stoned?" In the first place, I never get off as early as 3 - assuming he meant 3 p.m. - and in the second place, I don't care to "get stoned," and this person knows it. His mea culpa was sheepish and profuse. I've even intercepted messages that weren't for me, but were about me. One was critical of my criticism of a politician, and was meant for a like-minded fan of same politician. Talk about egg on one's face.
I've gotten many FaceTime calls, always of the "butt" or "purse" variety. It's gotten to where if I get one, I ignore it, and wait for the PM that admits the accident. The only person with whom I've ever communicated successfully through Facebook "voice" is Bill John Baker. I've gotten phone calls from both men and women who thought they were calling someone else; one included an indecent proposal before the caller realized to whom he was speaking.
But I digress. What I want to complain about is unintended messages being sent out by my phone, not those being received by it. And some cannot be blamed upon the phone's being jostled about in my purse.
A few weeks ago, I got a text from a well-known local fellow while I was swimming laps. My phone took it upon itself to reply, "Talk later?" The guy who texted probably thought nothing of it; after all, when my husband is busy and can't take a call, he "buttons" me and I get a rather curt reply: "Sorry, can't talk right now." But I have no idea how to set up automated responses, though I could figure it out if I had the time or the inclination. Even so, a polite and pithy "Talk later?" is not in the character of someone as verbose as I am. It worries me, because I might not want to "talk later?" to certain people, now or later.
There are other signs that my phone is in trouble. On Facebook, I've been wishing friends a "Haiku birthday" off and on for a while now. Lately, some have been greeted with "Happy Bantu," and more recently, "Bulky Birthday." I can see why the latter could be construed as an insult. The real topper so far is "Hooey Banthu." I'm about to give up on this particular nicety, because I don't really understand how to create those online greeting cards.
Among the other messages my phone has sent without my approval included an ICK to a friend discussing dinner plans with me. The word "glans" came out of nowhere for another friend, who immediately thumbed back, "Pardon me?" I said that although I knew what the word meant, I couldn't explain why my phone chose to throw it out there. I also inadvertently called someone a "douchebag" when I meant to say "touché." The phone takes the initiative with things like that, but if I ever am inclined to toss out a bit of profanity in anger, the phone refuses anything better than "duck."
So for future reference, if you're a friend - and even if you're an enemy - don't assume that just because my phone tells you something that it's accurately reflecting what I intended to say. These days I make it a policy to never insult anyone except maybe a politician - at least, not to his or her face, and certainly not in a way that would leave a permanent record.
A rocker named Vincent Damon Furnier changed his name to Alice Cooper, and I read once that if he ever got into any trouble, he would simply excuse it by saying: "That wasn't me; that was Alice." So until I get a new phone, I'm going to fall back on a variant of his response. Trust me; the phone did it.
