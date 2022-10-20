COLUMN: A hair-trigger relationship with Russia

"Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war," said President John F. Kennedy in 1963.
President Joe Biden has signaled that if President Vladimir Putin uses tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, that there could be global "catastrophic" consequences. Biden is the first U.S. president since the end of the Cold War, who has had to look down the barrel of a potential nuclear holocaust.
Putin's recent nuclear saber rattling coincides with the current Russian tactical situation, which is deteriorating against a successful Ukrainian counteroffensive. The underperforming Russian Army in Ukraine, and the potential for Putin to deploy a tactical or small nuclear device in the face of a humiliating defeat is exactly what Kennedy was talking about when he addressed students at the American University in Washington D.C. in 1963. Putin is keeping NATO guessing on the nuclear threat. While Biden hasn't publicly detailed what the U.S.-NATO response would look like, the president has spoken of consequences for Russia if Putin detonates a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
Those consequences would be escalatory should NATO move against Russian targets, and Biden's recent comments in New York seem to be a reassertion of our own nuclear deterrent. This assertion is unfolding against a backdrop of the absence of any prospect for diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. Putin's political survival hinges on this war, and Biden is keenly aware of the bind Putin is in regarding the strategic situation in Ukraine.
In the 1950s, the term "brinkmanship" was coined. Brinkmanship was explained by then-Secretary of State John Foster Dulles as the art of pushing the adversary to the verge of war without actually going to war. That Cold War strategy was built on the premise that if nuclear threats turned into an actual launch of ICBMS, both belligerents would suffer mutually assured destruction.
Brinkmanship also is predicated on the escalatory outcome that neither side would be in full control of the situation in the event of a nuclear attack. Thus, brinkmanship is rooted in warnings and actions by both powers without validation. This is what transpired over that 13-day period in October 1962 when Russian missiles had been deployed in Cuba.
Manipulation of the shared risk of war is a central tenet of brinkmanship, as the threats involved might become so huge as to be unmanageable, at which point, both sides would more than likely stand down. This manipulation or pushing it right up to the brink increases the risk of miscalculation and escalation. While Biden is pondering what Putin's off ramp is in the absence of a diplomatic solution, Ukraine's recent success on the battlefield has put Putin in that potentially dangerous situation where he could, in fact, order a nuclear strike to save face.
In 1983, during the NATO exercise dubbed Able Archer, the Soviet military doctrine included a call to preempt a NATO attack with a first-strike policy. The Soviets and Warsaw Pact allies believed NATO would begin an offensive under the cover of Able Archer. A 1984 intelligence report summarized why the U.S. did not see widespread military mobilization as necessary at the time the Soviets were mobilizing nuclear weapons in East Germany.
However, a 2015 declassified report shed new light on the situation in 1983. The review concluded, "In 1983, we may have inadvertently placed our relations with the Soviet Union on a hair trigger."
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
