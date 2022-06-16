A man was arrested on the way to murder a Supreme Court justice, according to authorities. And it was a footnote the next day in a major national newspaper.
Was it because it was Brett Kavanaugh, which that paper isn't happy is on the Court? That paper had above the fold "Inside an Attack on Democracy," referring to the Jan. 6 Capitol hearings in Congress. But what about this assassination attempt on a Supreme Court justice? Reporting it alongside the Jan. 6 story would highlight the nature of our violence problem in America.
On the same night of the Kavanaugh arrest, the president of the U.S. appeared on a late-night comedy show and talked about how "ridiculous" it was that the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. This is a man who has claimed in another forum to be personally opposed to abortion. There is nothing in President Biden's rhetoric lately that suggests a modicum of respect for anyone who opposes abortion. Biden even slipped and said abortion is about having the right to abort a "child." When we face that reality, we begin to gain some real perspective about our current problems. We see the faces of children who die in school shootings. There is an image of a girl from Uvalde in her First Communion dress a week or so before the shooting that I hope I never get out of my mind. We're right to want to take measures to protect children from something like that ever happening again. But how about reflecting on the violence of abortion? We have no consistency when it comes to protecting human life.
Being a mother is the most remarkable gift. It's also a life-changing challenge. Think about the courageousness of mothers who give their children up for adoption. To recognize that there is life in your womb and to discern that you are not ready to raise that child is amazing.
We should celebrate women who acknowledge motherhood and do all we can to support them. Rather than shouting about abortions, we should rally around women, thanking birth mothers. There is no shame in choosing adoption for your child; there is no shame in choosing life for your child. Reasonable people can have a debate about abortion. We can come together on policies to help women be moms or choose adoption. We don't have to agree on ending all abortion - though I hope reason, science, good law, human decency and generosity might get us there.
President Biden predicts a "revolution" if Roe is overturned. How about a revolution of love? What a historic opportunity to reject violence and give it a try.
Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute and editor-at-large of National Review.
