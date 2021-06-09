One popular 1980s British Ska band is The Specials, who sing:
"Stop your foolin’ around
Better think of your future
Time to straighten right out
Creating problems in town
A message to you, Rudy"
The new wave song is an admonishment about not winding up in jail. In Ska music, a ‘Rudy’ boy is a street-culture disaffected urban youth. Back when I was young and full of pent-up energy from the newly sedentary lifestyle of a law student with a heavy study load, that song would lure me onto the dance floor every time. Those were the days of big hair, shoulder-padded blouses and blue eyeshadow. We’d dance for hours. Our hearts were strong and our knees were limber. We felt immortal and bulletproof. We studied hard and played hard. Despite 30 years’ time, and coming from faraway England, The Specials’ old songs are rhythmically energetic and lyrically relevant even now. Those songs captured the energy of a moment in time at one place.
I don’t think the term ‘Rude Boy’ goes far enough back to have existed in the WWII era of 1944 when Rudy Guiliani was born. The song is an earworm that resurfaced this week when 45 minutes of taped voice conversation and some emails confirmed that Guiliani wheedled for an investigation of Hunter Biden from the President of Ukraine via Ukraine’s top foreign policy advisor Andriy Yermak. Guiliani wanted to help his legal client, former TV reality show star Donald J. Trump in last November’s election. We know now what those conversations said.
In retrospect, Rudy didn’t get what he asked for. Ukraine kept it kosher, probably because it did not want to jeopardize its relations with whomever Americans chose to lead the country. The Council on Foreign Policy’s William Knake in an article in the runup to the election in May 2020 stated, “Creating a strong norm against clandestine interference in democratic processes is in the national security interest of the United States.” That article reasoned that the US shouldn’t interfere in foreign elections because doing so invites other countries to engage in clandestine influence in US elections. Instead, our policy should be to focus on self-determination for voters here and apply the same standard against meddling abroad.
By election day, Guiliani and Trump could only settle for the mere specter of wrongdoing by Joe Biden’s son. The Trump Camp wailed that Hunter used his dad’s fame and leverage to get a paying board seat; that young Biden implied he could compel the Vice President of the United States of America to show favor toward Ukraine. Ukrainian officials didn’t take the bait on Guiliani’s invitation to meddle. We know now that Guiliani’s strategy didn’t bolster Trump over the 47% line, compared to Biden’s safe 51% win in November 2020.
Trump tried to play a 3-D chess of foreign election factors in the 2020 election, which like 2016 had the potential to jump to a different more global matrix at the moment that Democrats flinched and went global. Trump had the international advantage. Like a wrestling match spilling outside the ring and the rules, a globally charged US election would bring Russia and Israel to help Trump – players with powerful leverage.
In response to a Department of National Intelligence spy report on foreign threats to US elections, the FBI is now investigating the flipside of Rudy’s ludicrous, implausible provenance of the Hunter Biden laptop: Did Russian loyalists in Ukraine dupe Guiliani with disinformation about the Biden family? Two reputable news sources turned down the exclusive right to break the story. Or is Hunter Biden’s laptop proof that Guiliani would fabricate evidence to exonerate himself from suborning foreign election interference? Time will tell as the FBI gets to the bottom of the laptop’s origin.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
