COLUMN: A missed opportunity for the GOP

A few years ago, the GOP performed a deep review of their party, and they recognized that they have a minority recruitment problem.
Duh!
For years, Black Americans have felt that the Republican party has not, and do not speak to or for them. Their policy platforms were not attractive to minorities as a whole. Black and Latino votes overwhelmingly lean to Democrats in presidential elections, that should tell the GOP something. Currently, the GOP is betting on white conservatives maintaining their position as the majority, rather than adjusting their policies, but that will not be the case for long.
Per the 2020 Census, America is getting browner, and these populations refuse to vote conservatively. For far too long, the GOP has tried to peel off the minority vote by attacking them for voting for the other party. They are missing a key opportunity to increase their minority voter population.
If the GOP wants to make their party more attractive to minority voters, they must stop limiting voting in minority areas across the country. Rather, they need to speak more to the values that are conservative. Blacks and Latinos are conservative on a range of issues. They want civil liberties, freedom of speech, safe communities, and limited government interference in their lives which seem to be talking points for the GOP.
These two groups of minorities are heavy church goers and believe in a church principles. Yet, the GOP doesn't tap into these groups for better support because they fear losing their base who look like them if they reach out to minority voters. No matter how hard they try, they can never truly embrace minority voters with one hand, while embracing white nationalism with the other.
Why not champion something that will draw better support from minorities such as voting rights and expanded access to voting? Why not show minority voters that you want their vote to count and that you appreciate their vote regardless if it is for your party or the other? Why not support a wide spread review of police activities and policies to ensure that minorities are not being unfairly targeted and support federal review of court cases to see if there is a possibility to release prisoners who are non-violent offenders?
The GOP could also take a stand that they will not sit by as minority tax payers are denied home loans when they should qualify as well as pushing for more funding to minority school districts. These are topics that minority Americans care about, and the GOP is missing a huge opportunity to align themselves with a majority of the minority.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
