Things have wobbled out of orbit in the right-wing end of American politics.
In the last week, the MAGA Patriot Party filed with Federal Election Commission to engage in political fundraising. Trump’s staff says the president is not involved. I question the credibility of that response. MAGA Patriot has a Texas address, but its founder resides in Florida. News sources are beginning to report that Trump is talking up splitting off to form another political party. Trump is embracing the violent right extremist groups that dreaming of overthrowing the government, and announcing, “We will be back in some form.”
National Memo says: "Patriot… is a self-descriptive name that has long been used by the conspiracist Bircherite radical right, for decades a cauldron of extremist behavior ranging from Oklahoma City, to the Bundy standoffs, to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, spawning such movements as militias and sovereign citizens and inspiring numerous acts of violence. It's an unmistakable dog whistle to the American extremist right.”
Do Patriots vote? At least eight of 80 people who are now facing criminal charges for their involvement in the events at the Capitol did not vote in the November 2020 presidential election. Some were felons on probation who could not vote. Others simply had not registered, or were registered but didn’t vote. Some may have been more enthralled with the notion of going down in the history books than the actual civics of self-governance in a democracy.
Oath Keepers is on the radar of a hate group watchdog that has documented over 25,000 Oath Keeper members – mostly former military and current and former law enforcement employees. A quick internet search links violence against free speech protesters to Oath Keepers, such as the 17-year-old Illinois teen who crossed interstate lines to shoot and kill two protesters at a Wisconsin BLM rally. Oath Keepers issues a statement of disavowal whenever its self-proclaimed affiliates are arrested for committing violent crimes. It teaches local branch members not to go public with threats in advance. It encourages local militia groups to spring up, county by county. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes says, “Not only will I refuse any unlawful order that violates the Constitution, I will fight the tyrants that give the orders. Rest assured that me and my brothers in law enforcement talk about this subject on a regular basis.”
The chilling truth is that these groups operate locally, autonomously and underground. Their discussions are not disinfected in the light of public scrutiny. And like so many groups that become ever more radicalized, underground groups like these have a "take it or leave it" approach, providing no sounding board for adherents in the marketplace of opinions and diverse views. It is hard to infiltrate and investigate and prosecute those who encourage and support lawlessness when everything is done by wink and nod. Implicit conspiracies are hard to prove in court.
There are many secret societies, and some do good work. Not all of them pick at the foundations of democracy, bomb public buildings, and disrespect the parity of other individuals’ views.
As soon as next week, the Senate will decide whether to render Trump ineligible to ever serve again as president, or kick the seditionist can down the road for four years while Trump snipes from the sidelines, recruiting malcontents in a third-party bid, incidentally eroding the perception of integrity of the election process in America. My hope is that senators will steadfastly and resoundingly stand for the principle that in America, brute force doesn’t decide elections. The voters do.
Surely senators want to rid D.C. of terrorists and crazy nut fools, but they should not depend on Donald Trump to lead them away.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
