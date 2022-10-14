I try very hard to keep my pie hole shut in public settings, but it isn't always easy. When I hear someone make a stupid or bigoted statement, restraint tends to evaporate. Some say this is because I'm a journalist; others, because I'm an Aries.
While all bigotry is a product of stupidity, not all stupidity is a product of bigotry. Sometimes, simple ignorance is at play. But when we learn we didn't know of what we spoke, we should admit it and go on. Especially after we've been challenged by a scowling elderly woman headed toward the natatorium of a fitness center.
The news was on the other day at The Fit, and something was said about Pete Buttigieg. At first, I didn't pay much attention; the political chasm between right and left has grown vast enough to swallow hundreds of golden calves, along with millions of idolaters. No tablets are needed to create the gap. And I'm normally not a defender of politicians, unless I happen to know the individual to be an upstanding person. Unfortunately, these days, when I do know a politician personally, that usually means I have evidence that said "public servant" is more of a "lying down" person - or just a lying one.
When the criticism is aimed at a politician's platforms, planks and policies, all bets are off, and the official or candidate is fair game. Provided the critic hasn't fallen prey to propaganda, which these days is called "fake news" as an unjust pejorative aimed at all media. If you don't know what you're talking about, you should do a better job than I do of staying mum. As the saying goes, it's better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt. And with a single word, the object of my ire removed all doubt.
One of the older women - meaning one about my age - interjected her opinion about "Mayor Pete": "I just love that guy." A nearby man in his late 40s laughed and uttered an epithet used to malign members of the LGBTQ community. I won't describe the bigot's appearance or what he was wearing, but I'm sure most readers can develop a fairly accurate picture in their minds.
I couldn't help myself. It just sort of came out.
I said, "Excuse me: Did you serve in Afghanistan?"
The look on his face suggested he believed I asked the question because I thought I recognized him from somewhere. He said, with an air of pride, "No, but I support the military."
I immediately asked another question: "Did you graduate magma cum laude from Harvard?"
He looked confused: "No but I took classes here [presumably meaning at NSU]."
"How about Oxford?" I persisted. "Go there as a Rhodes scholar?"
I could see he was starting to get suspicious: "You mean England? Ain't never been overseas."
I asked, "Are you a polyglot?"
He scowled: "What's that?"
I said, "I rest my case," and turned to walk away. Cowardice had begun to seep in. They don't have metal detectors at The Fit.
Seconds later, I felt a tap on my shoulder and turned around quickly, preparing to defend myself with a throat punch if necessary. I actually had time to decide on that course of action during the turn.
But it was the woman who "just loves" Mayor Pete, and she merely wanted to give me a fist bump. She was laughing so hard she was in tears. She said nothing. We did the bump and went our separate ways, she to a treadmill and I to the pool.
I felt guilty later, and asked my Facebook "friends" if I'd gone overboard. Based on the responses - more than 80 as of Friday afternoon, plus another three dozen or so strongly worded comments approving of my action - I'm guessing not.
And many of the respondents were people whom I haven't seen on my timeline in months. Several were what you might call "politicians" of a sort themselves, or better yet, regional dignitaries.
One guy from my hometown did weigh in to say he didn't care about Buttigieg's sexual preferences, but he didn't like him because he disagreed with so many of his policies. Against my better judgment, I invited that fellow to cite which policies he objected to, since I was curious.
He didn't reply - or hadn't as of Friday afternoon. It's possible that he, like many others, is reluctant to engage me in a debate, suspecting I might be able to take him down, and that others watching the action would pile on. If so, he would be correct.
In case you're glowering and thinking about tapping out a scathing message to me on your keyboard, I'll circle back around and say this: If your problem with someone is based on race, creed, religion, disability, country of origin, marital status, party of registration, sexual preference or gender identity, then you're the problem. If it's a matter of ideology, let's get it on. But I warn you not to bring a knife to a gunfight.
I respect anyone who has a legitimate beef with a politician, right or left, because I have beefs with nearly all of them. I can, and often do, change my mind. But since I'm a journalist, I always have sources and evidence to back what I say.
No fools were revealed that day, but there's still hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.