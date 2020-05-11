Years ago, there was an actor who played the role of a doctor on a television soap opera. He was the spokesperson in an ad in which he began by saying, “I’m not a doctor, but I play one on TV.” This is often what I think when I see many of the posts on social media.
There are many theories floating around regarding opening back up the country. I never thought I would have seen a health care issue get so politicized as this one. The No. 1 issue should be how we keep our lives as Americans and as a world going as they should while protecting the vulnerable. We are told that one way is by wearing a mask. However, even that has become an item of political folly.
I will state upfront I despise wearing masks. I didn’t like them as a kid at Halloween, and I sure don’t like them as an adult. Those who have trouble breathing or have anxiety issues do not feel comfortable with them. Add to the fact that my doctor said not to wear them unless truly needed because sun, outdoor activities, eating healthy and breathing fresh air are the best things we can do to build our immune systems.
I understand how a mask can help some in certain circumstances. However, any amount of research at all will show that only certain types in certain conditions will truly protect the vulnerable.
What I don’t understand is the extreme that some individuals have gone – including wearing them almost as a proud social statement, or not wearing them out of spite or in protest. Even worse is the shaming and enragement at some for not wearing them, and the ridicule to some who are wearing them.
I must admit, I have rolled my eyes and giggled at some individuals I have seen driving alone and wearing them. As I have thought back on that, I realized it was unfair on my part, as I do not know a person’s particular reason for wearing them, even if he or she is alone. Likewise, I expect the same courtesy from others for me not wearing them.
As mentioned, I don’t like them, and I won’t wear one unless the need for me to wear one warrants it. For me, that includes visiting a place such as a doctor’s office, where there may be individuals who are sick or vulnerable not just to this, but to any virus such as the flu, strep, or other diseases. I don’t like being viewed by some as uncaring or rebellious because I refuse to wear one while driving alone, running, or just going about my own business.
Costco and other businesses have drawn ire by some for requiring customers and other staff and patrons to wear them on their premises. As someone who fights for freedoms and free choice and agency, I will say if a business wants to require customers to wear them while in the store, that is their right. As such, I have the right to go there under their rules or to go somewhere else. While I think it odd that they didn’t require the wearing of masks for weeks and now do, it is still their right.
Bottom line is this: None of us may fully realize the reasons individuals choose to wear masks or not, and it doesn’t really matter. The important thing is to show respect for another’s decision, do what you think is best, and be kind in the process. That makes for the type of society we all want.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
