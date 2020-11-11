Once upon a time, there was a beautiful little city that grew up near the most beautiful lake in the country, Lake Tenkiller. This little city was peaceful and prosperous, full of artists and businesspeople and musicians and educators. They enjoyed life with festivals, gatherings with friends and family, and most particularly, playing in Lake Tenkiller.
Almost all days were sunny, but there came a time in the dark of late winter when a fisherperson on Tenkiller did not return. This created great consternation and the search parties went out. Ultimately, the proof was irrefutable: There was a shark in Lake Tenkiller.
Within days, another incident happened, and lo and behold, it was not one shark, but two! Experts from the Govmint and the Those-That-Knows rushed in to confer. Soon, the word was out. This was a new kind of shark, both aggressive and prolific. A new kind of shark-hunter would have to be trained if the little city wanted to be rid of the sharks, and that would take more than a little time.
Warnings went out to the people of the little city: “Stay out of the water. There are sharks! You may get bitten. You may die.” Some people reacted immediately and refused to even look at the water from a distance. Others said, “I don’t know anyone myself who has ever seen one of these sharks. The lake is still safe for most of us.” As a result, people continued to play in Tenkiller and business folks continued to encourage tourists from outside to play as well.
With the continued activity in Tenkiller, the Those-That-Knows and the Govmint determined many fascinating things about these new sharks. The sharks were most attracted to groups that splashed and played together. And because they were so prolific, every time the sharks met up to attack the citizens, the number of sharks in the lake grew larger.
As the number of sharks – and thus the number of attacks – grew, a strange hypothesis developed. The Those-That-Knows suggested the sharks disliked swim caps. (I guess that rubber texture just wasn’t pleasant while chewing.) So the word spread, if you are going to play in Tenkiller, you should wear a swim cap. If a crowd gathered to play and everyone wore a swim cap, the sharks would circle, but they would move on, looking for less chewy prey.
Everyone was encouraged to wear a swim cap when they went to Tenkiller. But many people didn’t own a swim cap and they preferred the feel of the wind and sun on their head. They insisted that regardless of whether the sharks might attack, they had the right to leave their head bare. After all, if they got shark-bit, they would be the ones to suffer.
However, they forgot that those darned old sharks kept having babies every time they got together. And when the families and friends boated and swam and splashed in Tenkiller without their swim caps, the sharks definitely got together too. The number of sharks just kept getting bigger. The Those-that-Knows said, if you aren’t going to wear your swim caps, at least don’t have your family gatherings at the lake. Do something different just for a while, just until the new shark-hunters are trained. Don’t spend Thanksgiving at Tenkiller.
Soon the number of sharks swimming in Tenkiller was so great that they could no longer be ignored. Word got out to the surrounding countryside. Don’t go to Tenkiller. The sharks will bite you. When people stopped going to Tenkiller, the shops and businesses in the little city began to die off. The musicians had no audience. The people of the little city blamed each other, they blamed the Those-who-Knows, and they blamed the Govmint. But really, blame had no impact on the sharks.
Life was grim until one bright day in early winter, word arrived. The shark-hunters were trained and would soon travel to Tenkiller. The citizens of the little city felt great joy that at long last, the threat to their community might be vanquished. They could breathe again, knowing an end was in sight – and that made wearing a swim cap a little while longer all the easier!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
