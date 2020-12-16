We were afraid we’d miss it. Those big white flakes didn’t float very well, but took a much more direct route toward earth, coming down so fast the heat of the ground was overcome by the sheer volume of the accumulation.
In the ensuing silence, someone beside me said, “It’s as if the snow is pulling all of the virus and the politics and the anger out of the air.” Wasn’t it a moment of relief? Safe at home, watching neighbor children romping in the snow? Here in the last few days before Christmas 2020, a few hours cocooned from the world was a blessing.
Of course, there were many who didn’t get those moments of relief. For the road crews, law enforcement officers, other emergency personnel, and utility crews – whether city, county or state – snow or ice of any kind is an additional challenge. Watching from our windows, we thought of you and were grateful for your efforts to care for the rest of us.
We also thought of those who are in our community who seek shelter daily. Winter in Oklahoma is no time to be without a roof, dependent upon a canvas tent, homemade lean-to or car to keep the weather at bay. For those of you who provided cover, whether offering a temporary couch to a friend or working in one of our shelter or emergency care facilities, snow days present many challenges. Thank you for stepping in to fill a need. You touch lives.
And then there are those who are working in our medical facilities through the surge of this pandemic. For this group, right now there is no weather and no relief group that can begin to provide a respite for the pressures of the virus. You are risking possible long-term effects or death every day you show up on the job, and yet you are there. We called you heroes early on in this long siege. Now, as weeks slide into months and the numbers just keep growing, we’re silent.
Yes, the arrival of the vaccine this week provides hope. Over the course of the next few months, more and more of us will be immunized. The surge will settle into more manageable numbers, and even our health workers will be able to schedule a day to sleep in, eat out, or maybe even take a trip.
The reality, though, is that even the lucky few who get a shot this week won’t see the benefit for another month, after the booster is received. There are a good three months – if not longer – before this group of heroes begins to get relief. You have our hearts, our prayers, and our gratitude. You’re saving lives.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.