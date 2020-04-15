Those of us who don’t have a child at home to school now sometimes lose track of how long we've all been on self-imposed lockdown to minimize our public exposure. It has been over three weeks since I've freely and frivolously traveled about.
There’s a luxury in staying home, introspecting. Maybe the solitude has made it especially impactful this week when Americana songwriter and performer John Prine passed away due to complications from COVID-19. His music was the music of my life. He is one of my favorite songwriters of all time, because of his prolific stock of quirky lyrics. I‘ve heard my friends play his songs probably a thousand times on the riverbanks of the Illinois, above Eagle Bluff or downstream at Todd Access and at Twin Springs in Pumpkin Holler.
Even if you’ve never heard him on stage at Cain’s Ballroom, you have heard his songs performed by other musicians. That was John Prine’s words when Johnny Cash sang of returning veteran Sam Stone, who came home addicted to morphine: “There’s a hole in daddy’s arm where the money goes.” Prine also wrote the lyrics and melody that introduced Bonnie Raitt to a wider audience: “Make me an angel that flies from Montgomery – make me a poster of an old rodeo.” His song, “Paradise,” has been localized with lyrics: “I’m sorry my son, but you’re too late in asking – Big Chicken done dozed it and hauled it away.”
Prine was a mailman. He was drafted to "pretend to work on cars" during the Vietnam War. He became a songwriter when his girlfriend broke up with him – not to win her back, though. He said, “I just wanted revenge.” As a boy, Prine liked to break the pop bottles in the junkyard by his house. It looked like a field of diamonds. In one of his earliest and long-favorite songs, “Far From Me,” he sings: “Ain’t it funny how an old broken bottle looks just like a diamond ring. ... Well, a question ain't really a question if you know the answer, too.”
His genius was in observing simple life, tempered by a funny, empathetic worldview. In “Souvenirs,” he sings: “I hate graveyards and old pawn shops for they always bring me tears. I can't forgive the way they rob me of my childhood souvenirs.”
Performed locally at informal jam circles by one of my Red Dirt sisters is “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness,” popularized by Nanci Griffith. Prine writes: “What in the world’s come over you? What in heaven’s name have you done? You’ve broken the speed of the sound of loneliness. You’re out there running just to be on the run.” And his sweet chorus in “Hello in There” goes like this: "You know that old trees just grow stronger and old rivers grow wilder every day. Old people just grow lonesome waiting for someone to say, 'Hello in there. Hello.'"
Besides evoking nostalgia, Prine was funny. He was no longer a smoker when he wrote his last album, but he said, “Why have a heaven if you can’t smoke cigarettes there?” He has been known to give his audience kazoos to play. He was a grown-up goofy kid, who had a lifetime of fun, and accidentally made a living at doing what fascinated him. Now he’s standing by peaceful waters.
There will be no more John Prine tunes, poised at the crossroads of country and folk music. What remains is a cache of delectable story songs, each one a treasure. His influence ripples down through a new generation of artists such as Todd Snider, Jason Isbell and John Fullbright.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
