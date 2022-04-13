COLUMN: Abortion law endangers civil liberty

Oklahoma leaders wasted $2 million suing tribes. They're at it again to sue for extreme anti-abortion laws, undercutting Madison's 1789 Ninth Amendment individual freedoms. If they win in court, all citizens lose part of the entire uncharted territory of "things the Constitution doesn't take away in trade for a social compact." The unintended consequences have profound ramifications for every citizen in a far range of impacts. Civic freedoms are at stake.
This election cycle, Oklahoma helpmates will prove their passion and validate their husbands' evangelical alter-call by voting for cowboys, ranchers and plumbers whose resumes lack technical skills for lawmaking. Well-intentioned Oklahomans are not that different from Middle Eastern zealots drawn into one-size-fits-all church-state fundamentalism: Khomeni's Iran, the Taliban, and more. The stakes are high for civic freedoms.
Instead, may we keep the society we presently live in. Adults, in even the strictest and most God-fearing states, break the law. They take lovers. They experiment. They fornicate. They commit adultery. They love lovers of the same gender. They start doing these things when they're hardly of age. If you don't believe that, talk to any high school prom chaperone, any high school counselor, or any social worker.
If we don't let confirmation biases drag us down the less-traveled road of incredulous irrationality, we accept that humans are naturally sexual, and sometimes don't wait until marriage to have sex. Being discreet is admirable. But imprisoning women who reject their pregnancies is tantamount to making Oklahoma prisons into brood farms. It is getting worse.
A decade ago, Oklahoma lawmakers drafted comprehensive, far-reaching, and some would say over-inclusive, child abuse prohibitions. Lawmakers are poised to do to women what they did to teens. Seventeen-year-old high school-aged youth who engage in sex, and their parents, are felons deserving the bright machete of punishment in the form of a prison sentence running longer than it takes to become a doctor. Parents of sexually-active minors are accessories after the fact, liable for punitive incarceration in prison for not confessing their teens' secrets to the district attorney.
In Oklahoma, if your 17 year-old child engages in sex twice and you don't prevent it, you can go to prison for life. That is the law. Cue Oprah on the prison sentences: "And everybody gets one!"
Taxpayers foot the onerous $40,000 per annum cost to incarcerate one teen, parent, or overburdened single mom. Thankfully, district attorneys are elected to serve one or a few counties. They are local rulers. DAs are using common sense and prosecutorial discretion to avoid imprisoning parents whose teens are sexually active. But selective enforcement is no failsafe against over-reaching laws. These are dormant sleeping giants. Throw big fundamentalist dollars at district attorney races, and bam! The stage is set to radically prosecute social behavior. It isn't a matter of whether Oklahoma could incarcerate thousands of accomplices to teen sex or abortion. It is only a matter of when the electeds will turn to doing so. How many people would it be if these laws started being enforced? We saw.
Pro-choicers have a thousand sensible personal reasons for the 2% abortion rate: Human trafficking, rape, the commerce clause, wage equality, career equality, medical fragility, quality of life for the children we are already hosting, personal freewill, financial responsibility, and more. There is a huge difference between one's personal choices and the choices they take off the table for other people. Unsafe abortions go up when rights go down. Women die. Let that not be what we vote for. The medicine and science of historical abortion laws shouldn't be abrogated by misbelief, however passionate.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.