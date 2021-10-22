COLUMN: Addressing what makes America great

When talking about America, there are many topics to address. Its rich history, culture, and spirit of innovation comes to mind for some, and death and destruction comes to mind for others. America's past has brought us to the threshold where we now stand. America continues to have opportunities to exude its greatness through innovation, but the fear of the unknown limits America's ability to become greater.
There is a lot of noise coming from all sides during America's political battles. In this, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creators should be the ones we are looking to in order to realize a better country and world. During my life, I have not seen an abundant number of solutions coming from politicians. Yes, there have been historic healthcare legislation, tax cuts, and funding for small businesses that have been created by the government but that is not enough. We need more funding and opportunity where the change happens and that is with small companies and one to two person startups.
You never hear politicians say they want America to be the smartest country. We hardly hear about the importance of decreasing the dropout rate as a national strategy. We do not see a national conversation about increasing the number of entrepreneurs and creators by x amount. Our country needs more investment in the diversity of America. With diverse ideas and backgrounds could come enhanced innovation that helps our country.
While it would be nice to see our government work for everyone, I would really like to see more investment in underserved communities. This would stimulate economic activity and a new age of flourishing in these communities. Not only is investment needed, but so is mentoring and deliberate partnership.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
