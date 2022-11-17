COLUMN: Affordable housing must be made available

It used to be the American Dream, owning a house. World War II ended and a housing boom for the history books began. Without that effort, fueled by government incentives, our perfect suburban image of the '50s wouldn't exist.
I'd like to share a conversation from someone who deals with a different kind of housing challenge. With permission, and no name, this is the message I received.
"My husband and I moved here about four years ago. We have experienced the homelessness here as well. A few barriers we had to deal with, and I can imagine this happens to a lot of parents, addicts, and homeless people. Our past choices can haunt us, although we learned from our mistakes. Because of our arrest record, a lot of individual renters and apartment complexes refuse to give us a chance, which forces us into places that I can imagine no mother would want to keep their children. Don't get me wrong. I am grateful for not being out there. But I live in a house divided up into three apartments - a house that should be condemned - and we pay $750 a month. The only other landlord willing to rent anything was pretty bad, too. This was my issue and why we stayed in homelessness. My husband is a convicted felon, and I had a deferred sentence. I thought this might be helpful."
A quick Google search finds a 2010 research study that estimated 3% of the U.S. population has a felony conviction. If Cherokee County has roughly 45,000 residents, then over 1,300 families may be experiencing resulting difficulties in finding jobs and acquiring housing, let alone building a credit history and buying their own places. It's easy to see how poverty becomes generational. Kids bear the brunt of their parents' poor choices.
How long after an individual has served a prison sentence will their spouse and children have to pay for that mistake? For those of us who are over 50, having a prison record is a point of shame. For many of a younger time, having a record is "street cred" - which Webster defines as the acceptance and respect of people who live in poor city neighborhoods.
We know Tahlequah has a need for more subsidized and entry-level housing. There are people with vouchers for rent assistance who can't find anything available to rent, even without a record. HUD funds aren't available to those with a felony record. HUD assistance can help other families stay off the streets. In a tight market, though, landlords can rent their units without the hassle of HUD vouchers and reporting. Who wouldn't go the easier route?
The Oklahoma Housing Finance Authority provides funding opportunities to developers. There are 12 OHFA-funded apartment complexes in Tahlequah. Most serve the elderly. All are full. Through OHFA, there are currently 9% tax credits offered to developers to acquire, rehabilitate, or construct affordable housing. OHFA also has $659 million in available bonds with 4% tax credits available for the creation of affordable multifamily developments.
If we want people to get off the streets, we must have affordable housing units available. The need is great. Any builders and investors want to help?
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
