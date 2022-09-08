COLUMN: After search, indictments are imminent

In the recent court filing by Trump's lawyers regarding the FBI search of Mar-A-Lago, the filing opens with a statement about how politics cannot stand in the way of justice. Yet in that statement, the filing also reads Trump is the clear frontrunner for the 2024 Presidential Primary, as well as the 2024 General Election, should he decide to run. Are you picking up the hypocrisy in that statement?
Meanwhile, in a filing to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Trump's message to the head of the U.S. Department of Justice reads, "President Trump wants the Attorney General to know that he has been hearing from people all over the country about the raid. If there was one word to describe their mood, it is angry. The heat is building up. The pressure is building up. Whatever I can do to take the heat down, to bring the pressure down, just let us know."
This sounds like a threat from Trump against the attorney general. In the initial review of classified materials contained in the boxes Trump took to Mar-A-Lago, the National Archives identified items marked as classified national security information, up to the level of Top Secret and including Sensitive Compartmented Information and Special Program materials. In other words, these are some of the nation's biggest secrets. Even FOX News demanded answers from Jared Kushner.
In the court filing, Trump is basically admitting that, yes, he was in fact in possession of these classified documents in question because he has cited executive privilege regarding the documents he had in his possession in Florida. We keep hearing about how Trump supposedly declassified the documents, yet there is no mention of "declassification" in the court filing. The legal liability for Trump goes beyond declassification. Declassification doesn't change anything if the compromise of classified information is dangerous to U.S. National Security.
Trump says if the DOJ wanted the documents, then all they had to do was "ask." The fact is, they did ask. Then Trump touts claims about the FBI planting evidence, yet the former president offers absolutely no proof of that particular claim.
And what about the conservative Trump archivist liaison who published a May 10 letter regarding how increasingly alarmed NARA had become about the damage to national security these documents at Mar-A-Lago could be? Why would a Trump ally publish such a letter that's definitely not helping the former president, who continues to downplay the whole situation?
Trump's defense is forever evolving and changing because Trump has no defense. Trump has neither facts nor the law on his side. Trump is simply pounding the pulpit without a shred of credibility. The heat from the feds has turned up really loud on Trump and he knows it. Trump doesn't really have "his" side of the story. He is simply attempting to defend the indefensible. I really believe indictments are just over the horizon.
Federal law enforcement gave Trump every opportunity to cooperate well before the Aug. 8 FBI search of his Florida private home. Trump's lawyer misled federal authorities about returning all of the documents. And what will the director of National Intelligence discover following a comprehensive assessment of the documents seized by Bureau agents?
Trump had, in his possession, documents ranging from confidential to papers designated with the highest echelon security classification. Last week's DOJ court filing pertains to obstruction of justice.
We saw the photos of documents marked Top Secret that included papers FBI agents required additional security clearance to examine. Indictments are imminent.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
