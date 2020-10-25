COLUMN: After the electionâ€¦then what?

America has been through a variety of contentious elections, and the 2020 presidential election is no different. The election has always been between two people at the top of the ticket, but those two people are vying for the most powerful position in the world. America is on the national stage and how we perform after this election will define us to the world. America is supposed to be a model for the world, but we are not showing our best during this primary season.
What will America look like after the 2020 election? What will our timelines look like on Facebook? How will our friends act when the presidential election is over? There are plenty of theories that there will be a civil war if President Trump loses, but I firmly believe in the goodness of most Americans and their will be a peaceful transition or a continuance of the office. A civil war would mean that the people who are so supportive of the police will have to take up arms against our police forces because they will protect our country from anarchy.
The uncertainty that is evident right now will hopefully subside with the clear winning of the presidential election. There are so many people in America who have allowed the misinformation by campaigns and foreign countries to overtake their minds. So many Facebook post with doctored pictures and comments do the bidding of all the countries who want to affect our elections. Many Americans who claim to be patriots are being used to spread lies. Unfortunately, some Americans will not stop sharing lies, half-truths, and misinformation regardless of the election results. Some Americans, about 30-35 percent, will think the election is fraudulent and not trust the results. Elections are an institution and has been secured for hundreds of years.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, the government should have been preparing all polling places for the influx of in-person voters and the local government for mail-in voting increases. They should have been doing more to work with social media to regulate misinformation, and should have found ways to make it easier to vote during a pandemic rather than making it more difficult. Why limit polling places if you truly want to allow the American people to exercise their fundamental right to vote? It is because the local governments want to suppress the vote.
It is hopeful that, regardless of the election results, America can get back to governing and taking its place as a world leader again in a variety of topics. America deserves stability and progress for everyone. America deserves to be the beam of light that it once was. America deserves to put people back to work, build a stronger infrastructure, protect its citizens, and to create prosperous communities.
This election will mean life and death for so many people, but regardless of who becomes president, Congress and local governments must do better to enhance our neighborhoods and invest in entrepreneurship, schools, public safety, job training, and health care advancement. Elections have consequences and this election needs a vote from you. Make your voice known and heard. Vote like your life depends on it, because it may.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.