COLUMN: Ahha Tulsa closure leaves void in community

It has been a whirlwind week for the arts in Tulsa. Ahha Tulsa closed its doors last week after over 60 years serving the area. It is a loss - a blow - to not only the arts district, but to local public schools and artists.
Ahha hosted the Any Given Child program, which made sure Tulsa Public Schools students were exposed to a variety of arts and humanities programs in the city. They hosted "Artists in Schools," where artists came to schools and worked with students. Ahha hosted studio space for artists and community partnerships. I myself, during my time there, held creative camps in conjunction with artists and scholars to expose students to different creative avenues.
The sudden closure of ahha angers me as well. While the staff was small, they managed to pull off enormous events, like Mayfest, the CREATE gala, Artists in Schools, Any Given Child, and much more. They deserved more than a day's notice that they would be out of a job. The community deserved more than that. Ahha had its faults, and clearly some of those led to them shuttering their doors.
I wish the community had a chance to rally around them, and to contribute if funding was an issue. I wish my former co-workers had been given the opportunity to find positions elsewhere and to grieve this loss and say goodbye to one another, the institution, and the community in ways that are meaningful to them.
I don't know what will fill the void ahha has left in the community. There is now yet another vacant building that downtown Tulsa doesn't need. In my heart of hearts, I hope it will not become yet another overpriced modern apartment or business complex. I hope that something creative and joyful fills that space. Their mission was to "Keep Tulsa Creative," and I am proud to have, for a short time, been able to contribute to that, with so many other deeply creative and talented people.
I hope those responsible have learned lessons in leadership and organization, and that the employees are able to recover and find roles that let them shine brighter than ever. While I think there was a clear tipping point where this outcome could have been avoided, maybe it was inevitable. Either way, thank you, Arts and Humanities Council for keeping Tulsa creative; you will be missed.
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
