COLUMN: Alex Jones, Infowars, neck-deep in legal troubles

Infowars has filed for bankruptcy. It is not because its founder and most prominent figure, Alex Jones, could not find a market for his drivel. Court filings indicate Infowars brought in $165 million in revenue over the past three years. As with much of the material on the Infowars website, it appears the company’s leadership has a tenuous relationship with the truth. The company claimed in the same filings to have no more than $50,000 in assets.
It may be more accurate to say the conspiracy-laden content of Infowars is not its actual product, but merely a mechanism to peddle nutritional supplements and other shoddy goods. Of course, Alex Jones and his colleagues did not spend $164,999,950 over the past three years. Lawyers are expensive, but not that expensive. The ones Infowars has hired may now have to shift their focus from defending against accusations of defamation being leveled against Jones in civil suits to trying to prevent criminal charges that can result from misrepresenting a company’s financial status in a bankruptcy proceeding.
It is doubtful that Jones – or enough of the other people involved with Infowars – will be chastened sufficiently to alter their behavior, so it will be interesting to see how ridiculous their indirect “on-air” reaction will be. The company will have to convince a lot of people to buy more useless powders, gels, and liquids than they probably need to overcome their supposed financial deficit. To do so, they are likely to ramp up the already comical claims of victimhood and the ludicrousness of the conspiracies they promote. But where do you go after you have already claimed that chemicals are being put in water supplies that create homosexual amphibians?
No, that last sentence is not based on something made up for the sake of example. Alex Jones actually claimed that frogs are being turned gay.
Unfortunately, the answer to the question about the lengths to which Jones and Infowars will go may already be known. If silliness does not have sufficient marketing power, Alex Jones figured repulsive and repugnant statements might do the trick. After the Stoneman Douglas High School shootings in Florida, Jones accused many of the survivors of being crisis actors. In the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings, Jones accused grieving parents of being part of a false flag operation.
Leaving all the political, legal, and philosophical facets of the weapons control debate aside, that is a particularly galling, callous, and distasteful thing to do. Distorting reality to separate fools from their money is bad enough. Doing so willfully – even though you know it will amplify the suffering of people experiencing from one of the worst pains a human being can endure – is despicable. And even that word does not rise to the occasion.
The bankruptcy filing is just another in a long line of delay tactics employed by Alex Jones and Infowars. Refusals to testify about his possible involvement in the Capitol Building attack, making insultingly low settlement offers to the plaintiffs in civil suits, and very likely playing a shell game with Infowars’ assets are just a few examples of the laughably transparent maneuvers that have been employed to avoid a reckoning.
But it is doubtful the courts are as gullible as Jones’ target audience, and the day is fast approaching when Jones will have to at least publicly discuss his objectionable actions. He may be trying to avoid having to, again, admit in court that they are all just part of an act. That wouldn’t be good for sales.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
