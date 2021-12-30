COLUMN: All I Want for 2022 is a little more accountability

As we end an amazing year, 2022 is on the horizon. Yes, we are living through a horrible pandemic, but I am hopeful that our lives will improve before they get worse. As people are making new year’s resolutions, I’d like to focus more on what I hope for during 2022.
My list is big, bold, and mildly attainable. In my personal life, I have decided to focus on mental resets from time to time where I reevaluate my view on the country and look at ways to make things better for my family and others. Next year, I want to see more civility and less fighting. I want to see more family bonding and less bickering. I also want our country to focus more on the family values of respect, taking care of one another, valuing the opinions of others, and protecting our communities.
Personal responsibility is something that our country should focus on more in 2022. You are responsible for your actions and the things you write and say. Don’t just be a pot stirrer, be a problem solver. Let’s break down norms and look at what makes sense for us now and for the future. There are so many things that have changed since the 1800s. Some things have not but so many have. Protect the right to vote, protect civil liberties, and protect our citizens.
One day, I hope to see a government with enough of a backbone to audit all federal and state governments to ensure that provided funds are being used appropriately and having their desired impact. All government budgets should have return on investment clauses to ensure that we are optimizing wasted tax dollars. We need a team of auditors who can find waste in government programs and put that money back into investments that will truly help the country. I can imagine the amount of waste and fraud that is out there. Let’s fix it.
As we move into another election year, we will see more lies and deception. Let’s root that out and hold people accountable to upholding the values of this country. I’m not talking about name calling, rather promoting accountability. I would rather see what a candidate’s platform is rather than a commercial about all the bad things their opponent is doing.
This next year will be another one for the book. Millionaires will be made, impoverished people will continue generational poverty, teachers will continue to be overworked and underpaid, prisons will continue to be overcrowded by nonviolent offenders, minorities will still struggle to gain equality and equity, veterans will continue to be overlooked when it comes to funding and resources, police departments will continue to be unpopular and lack the funding and equipment they need to be successful, and the American people will continue to blame others for their current situation.
Now I hope all of these things improve in 2022, but it can only happen if everyone takes accountability and works on adding to societal solutions, rather than adding to the destruction of our communities.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
