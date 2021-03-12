It’s not like I expected trading in my old iPhone 6S Plus would be traumatic. The aging device functions well enough in most respects, but the camera failed about a year into its life, and I replaced it three times at a phone repair shop in Reasor’s. About a year ago, the photos waxed dark and smudgy again, so I went to the store to get it fixed again. Although I had been in Reasor's several times since the first go-round, I never noticed the shop had closed.
Recently I'd been getting reminders from AT&T that I was welcome to get an upgrade. Pretty soon, the come-ons wore down my husband, who said, "Why don’t you go ahead and get a new phone? You keep complaining about the old one." What he did not bother to mention – but I’m sure he was thinking – is that I complain about everything.
I knew any replacement phone would be a lemon, just like a stove we bought 20 years ago. From day one, the burners never worked correctly. I started griping about the stove at once, but my husband mumbled that it was just a phase – kind of like it was a moody teenager. I begged him to take it back while the warranty was in effect, but he never did, so I was stuck with it until we bought another one a few years ago. Although this one works better, whoever designed it must be dyslexic; the burner you would use to cook the most common items is in the back, rather than the front, so you have to stretch into a yoga pose to stir the pot.
Then there is the Honda hybrid my husband bought in Tulsa a few years ago. It replaced his earlier model, which got about 45 mpg. Ever since he got the new one, it has intermittently emitted a loud roaring sound. He made excuses for it and claimed it only happened when the car hit a certain speed, but I know it also makes that sound now when you’re going at 25 mph on Bluff. At one point, he claimed it only happened when it was cold outside, but I don’t consider 60 degrees cold. He has taken it in several times to get it fixed, but nobody seems to be able to hear the noise but us. Even my son, who works for a dealership in Norman, drove it around for a week and never heard it. Chris says it has something to do with a harmonic vibration. I’m starting to suspect he has been playing rock 'n' roll so loudly on Sirius that he has blown the poor thing's mind.
I can be forgiven for being predisposed to think any device I buy will have problems. Nevertheless, we spent about an hour and a half at the AT&T store Monday, getting a new phone. The nice young man who helped us got it set up and transferred to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. My husband made him write down everything in terms of price, because anyone who has ever dealt with AT&T knows they will stick the screws to anyone who draws breath. We left while my apps were still transferring, and that was a mistake. The first thing I observed was the new iPhones do not have Touch ID. This is important, because I don't have 20 minutes to spend typing in a password. But I could find no alternative except for facial recognition, so I set it up, and tried to pay a credit card bill. The phone asked for my passcode, which I provided; it asked for it again, and I complied. Then, it locked me out.
First thing Tuesday, I made a beeline for the AT&T store, only to be told by another young man that the lock-out wasn't AT&T's problem; I'd have to call Apple. He recommended I go to a shop in town that could unlock it for $25. Trying to avert an aneurysm, I told him I wanted to return the new phone and reactivate my old one. He said he couldn't take the new phone back until I had it "wiped," and I'd have to pay someone to do that. I was texting back and forth with my husband on the old device, and he found an Apple support number. The man on the other end kept telling me, with a thick accent, that I had been hacked – "by someone from another country; you can't trust them" – and recommended I pay $200 for an anti-hack card, "and we'll pay you back." I could hear other people yacking in the background. I began to suspect he was operating from a scammy sweatshop on a remote island in the Pacific, so I hung up on him.
I did wind up paying PC Landing Zone $25 to unlock the phone, and as of Thursday, things were better, though I had several frustrating moments with forgotten passwords, weird app behavior, and that pesky learning curve. At least the voice-to-text is better on this model; the old one was never able to understand my hick accent, and in its dotage, the 6s Plus had almost gone deaf, as it only translated my comments in fits and starts.
But all is not well. Between the bouts of stress brought on by the new technology, my husband mentioned a problem with his diesel pickup – something about fuel leaking into oil, crankcases, and broken injectors, and something else about $5,000 we don’t have. The truck isn’t a lemon, but like its owners, it's old – a 2003 Silverado quarter-ton crew cab. So when my husband began speculating Wednesday evening about whether it was worth the time and money to fix the truck, I wasn't surprised. Problem is, we're still paying for the moaning Honda, as well as the high-falutin iPhone, and neither of us can squeeze a second job into our schedules.
I'm not sure how this will end, but hopefully, my name will continue appearing only in bylines and standing heads, rather in a news story. The biggest nightmare for any journalist is to make it into one of the courts and crimes reports.
