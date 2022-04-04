COLUMN: All of Hollywood needs a good slap

Yet again, the Hollywood elite showed their lack of awareness of reality when actor Will Smith made a scene at last week’s Oscars. Chris Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada’s loss of hair due to alopecia. He called Jada "G.I. Jane 2," referring to a 1997 movie starring Demi Moore.
Will Smith laughed at the joke, then noticed Jada rolling her eyes. At that point, Will got up from his seat, went up on stage and slapped Rock across the face, then strolled back to his seat, leaving the audience in disbelief. When Smith returned to his seat, he yelled out to Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth” twice.
This is another example of a Hollywood double standard. While preaching love, kindness and acceptance for all, many celebrities have become rich and famous by starring in movies and performing in roles that promote violence, vulgarity, and hatefulness toward those who don’t agree with the standard of Tinseltown.
Imagine if a conservative actor or performer would have gotten up from their seat at the Oscars or another award ceremony, walked up on the stage and hit the host, then yelled vulgar threats from his seat afterward. Security would have removed them from the building, the police probably would have charged them with a crime, and they probably would be banned from attending future ceremonies.
Did any of these things happen to Will Smith? Nope. Instead, just a few minutes later, he was presented with the Best Actor award and received a standing ovation. To make matters worse, several of his peers and some in the media commended him for standing up for his wife.
Smith did apologize during his acceptance speech for his award, and later wrote on Instagram that “violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive” and that his behavior was “unacceptable and inexcusable.” Thus far, Rock has only stated he is still processing the occurrence.
The incident opens the ongoing debate on free speech, racism, ableism, physical abuse, and masculinity. Both Will and Jada Smith are public figures, and free speech allows others to say things about them, and the barrier is different than it would be for a private individual. That’s part of the deal when you get into an industry that makes you a celebrity.
The name-calling is rampant in these circles. Liberals say Trump is orange and fat, and Sen. Ted Cruz looks like Grandpa on "The Munsters." Republicans treat President Biden and other liberals the same, and it’s no secret Trump was the worst at name-calling. Even Will Smith himself has made racist jokes about conservative African Americans. In his 2005 rap song “Mr. Niceguy,” Smith refers to conservative politician Larry Elder, an African American, as “Uncle Tom.”
Smith isn’t the only one to target Black conservatives. Rapper Snoop Dog has referred publicly that Black conservative author and columnist Candace Owens and other Black conservatives as a “coon bunch.”
It’s double standards like these that drive a large part of America crazy. Name-calling is childish and far from statesman-like. However, violence is never acceptable unless those involved are defending themselves or someone else who is getting physically attacked. Celebrities tend to live in a make-believe world and forget the vast majority do not live in their type of world and do not care about their opinions.
With that said, sometimes the temptation comes to do unto others as they do unto you. It could be possible that maybe all of Hollywood needs a good slap back into reality.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
