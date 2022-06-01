COLUMN: America can learn from South Africa's apartheid response

Barbara F. Walter has a new book "How Civil Wars Start,” and she uses South Africa in the 1980s as an example of how a nation averted such a conflict. Walter points out that the apartheid white minority government and businesses community doubled-downed on democracy, not because of any sudden realization that this was the moral and/or ethical thing to do, but rather it was the economically viable solution due to the sanctions from Western nations like the United States during that time. President F.W. De Clerk ordered the release of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela from prison. And apartheid was dismantled because the South African white business interests did not want the sanctions to continue.
After the Jan. 6 insurrection last year at the Capitol, major U.S. corporations indicated that they would no longer donate money to lawmakers who were anti-democracy. Of course, money from corporate America has been flowing back to Republican politicians since the insurrection.
But, look at the South African experience because the white businesses there chose to no longer be held hostage by international economic punitive measures, so democracy was strengthened. And that really is the lesson from South Africa is that we must put up those guardrails that will prevent another attempted sabotage of what has stood in America for over 200 years. I repeat, we must double-down on democracy.
We have a situation right now in our own nation where white GOP conservatives fear being displaced by minorities. It is a fact that the Republican Party plays on the impulses of white working class Americans by helping to reinforce the belief in their minds that they are better than immigrants and minorities. And that is certainly what Donald Trump did as president.
This then becomes the basis for propping up the self-esteem of lower and working-class white conservative voters. It has been a year since the political patron of the right-wing extremists lost the presidency, but we are still facing the repercussions of this new brand of Republicanism. This is why the work of the Jan. 6 Committee is of the utmost importance.
It is clear that the GOP, in many state legislatures, are passing voter restrictions that are antithetical to who we are as a nation. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-South Carolina, and the other rank and file Hill Republicans who are appeasing the twice-impeached 45th President are only interested in the maintenance of their own power positions. The Democratic Party is trying to double down and strengthen democracy while the GOP wants to prevent some from casting a ballot. How is the advancing of democracy, in the midst of a Republican Party that normalizes political violence with some GOP lawmakers, part of “the Green bay Sweep” beneath President Biden’s office exactly?
Here you have the Republicans who are supported by the crazies on the fringe, and they constantly pander to white nationalists and domestic terrorists. And some applaud what McConnell uttered regarding Biden’s on-target speech about removing an archaic Senate rule in order to preserve democracy?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
