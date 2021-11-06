COLUMN: America must get out of its own way to move forward

Imagine how great America could be if we really did what is in the best interest of most Americans.
Congress frequently fights over small things, rather than passing legislation a majority of Americans want. It is in the best interest of Americans to have legislators who can compromise and work together. I would rather see my representative coming together with other representatives to pass items that will address the major issues this country faces.
Although America is a leader in the world as a giver of hundreds of millions of dollars, during a financial and medical pandemic, it should be our goal to address the issues of Americans first, then the rest of the world's. When we have children living in poverty, veterans who are not getting the care they need, people dying because they cannot afford insulin, and huge gaps in income levels, we need to focus on our country.
Politicians have for years just focused on getting re-elected and taking credit for obstructing the other party. They should take the billions we allocate each year and invest in things that will give us a return on taxpayer dollars. If we are not investing in education to become the most-educated country in the world, public safety to make us the safest country in the world, technology to make us the most innovative country in the world, and jobs programs to make us the most employed country in the world, we are wasting money and time.
It did not take us four years to get our country into the situation we face, but with each year and budget, we can make a huge step forward if the government could be focused on its people. I want to see a government that works better for us. We need to eliminate aspects of our government that make it dysfunctional.
I would vote to limit the Supreme Court to eight people, and there must be an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. I think we should take the politics out of the judicial system locally as well. Politicians should have to place on their websites all of their donors to their campaigns. I would limit the terms of government representatives as well as the Supreme Court.
I would like to see each yearly budget provide the return on investment. Finally, I would like the system to be set up for local constituents to be able to vote on key legislation rather than just the representatives.
America can work for a majority of people if we just get out of our own way and focus on moving the country forward. The system was created during a different time and should be enhanced to work more efficiently. Let's continue to love each other and work together.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.