COLUMN: America needs a WWI Christmas truce

I recently came upon the story of the spontaneous Christmas Truce of 1914.
The story serves as an inspiration each holiday season. It is one of faith and hope in human beings from different sides and viewpoints, and is regarded by some historians as an event invoking the very spirit of Christmas.
At the onset of World War I, many German, French, and English boys living in other parts of Europe went home to join the military and fight for the fatherland. Many British students returned to Germany only to find themselves fighting against former friends and school colleagues. It was a time of great suffering and loss for all sides.
During the first Christmas of the war, a strange thing occurred on Christmas Eve 1914. An officer of the Royal Irish Rifles reported to English headquarters that the Germans had illuminated their trenches, were singing songs, and wishing their enemies a Happy Christmas. The officer reported compliments were exchanged, but the forces were taking precautions.
It was then reported that further along the lines, the two sides sang carols to one another, with a German version of "Silent Night" being followed by a British version of "The First Noel."
Eventually, scouts from both sides met cautiously in a middle area between the trenches. The diary of the Scots Guards states a Private Murker met a German patrol, was given whisky and cigars, along with a message that if the British wouldn't fire at them, they in turn would not fire as well.
That understanding held true along the lines with each side bidding one another a Merry Christmas along with singing and playing of carols, while holding true to no fire throughout the night and the next day. The truce eventually had some soldiers from the two sides emerging with handshakes, stories of London, and even some soccer matches between the two sides.
The two sides held their peace until midnight. Reports say British soldier George Eade had actually become friends with a German soldier, who spoke good English. As the German left to return to his trench, he supposedly told Eade they had peace for the day, and the next they would each return fighting for their country, and bid him good luck.
With the holidays now upon us, America is sharply divided, with some saying we are at actual war with one another. Not necessarily a war of bombs and missiles, but a war of philosophies and propaganda, with each side claiming to be the high ground championing to be the very essence and spirit of America.
During the holiday season, what most Americans really wish for is a truce. A break in the firing of hate-filled words and accusations of.
I can't really see Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, and Nancy Pelosi singing carols together and playing a round of soccer. What I can see, however, is friends and family members setting aside their political differences for a season and enjoying the essence of the holidays. Many important holidays are being celebrated during this time, including Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Las Posadas, Yule, and Soyal. To clear the air of the Washington elitists, my suggestion would be they celebrate Fesitvas.
Whatever holiday you celebrate, do it with friends, family, and loved ones. Enjoy the spirit of the holidays, and leave your egos and political beliefs at home. Follow the example of the WWI soldiers, and call a truce. For a short while, you might be able to enjoy some peace on earth. Happy Holidays.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
