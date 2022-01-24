Moving forward, America needs stronger leadership Regardless of whether you are a hardcore Democrat or Republican, liberal or conservative, you have to admit that America's elected officials are failing. Yes, I said it: They are failing.
Even the staunchest of Democrats cannot watch the stammering of President Joe Biden during a recent speech in Atlanta and declare all is well with the country. During the campaign, Biden degraded then-President Donald Trump about not having a plan to deal with the COVID pandemic and claimed he did. He didn't. He degraded Trump about the divisiveness the country was experiencing and claimed he was a unifier who would help all Americans. He hasn't. There have been many other promises that he has failed to deliver.
Let's face it: There is more wrong with Biden than just political processes. There is something mentally and physically wrong, and it is unfair to him, to Americans, and to our allies that the issue is continually pushed aside and not addressed. The "there's nothing to see here" attitude of bureaucrats and political pundits has gone on long enough. It's time for Americans to take back control of our country and put elected representatives and other officials in charge who can and will act in our true best interests.
It's not just the Democrats, either. Republicans have their own set of issues. There is infighting within the ranks between those true to the Trump agenda and philosophy, and those who want to go about playing the political game in a business-as-usual way. Then, there are those who want to try their hand at making a difference, causing a three-way gridlock at the intersection of normal.
This entire façade reminds me of the movie "Dave," where the real president was in a coma and his handlers got a lookalike double to fill in for him. Their plan worked for a while until the fill-in double began looking at the government from the eyes of a normal taxpayer and began working with Congress and changing things for the better. The hilarity of the movie is too familiar in the non-comedic, real-world Washington of today.
The disconnect of the parties and their followers is damaging to the country and to the world. Presidents Kennedy, Reagan, and Clinton all reached across the aisle and worked with the other parties when it benefited America. In today's volatile world of politics, with the scorched-earth ways of doing business, anger and deceit take over from unity and goodwill.
There have been a few presidents in our history who have been true statesmen - men of honor and integrity who earned respect at home and abroad. Unfortunately, we haven't seen them in a while, and with our current president's approval rating of barely three Americans out of 10 makes him not among those ranks, either.
To be successful, American voters need to find men and women who will bring honor and respect back to the Oval Office and to party leadership and put them in charge of the business of America - people with real leadership skills and experience.
Until then, we will only continue to suffer like watching a bad movie plot. Only this one will not be a laughing matter.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
