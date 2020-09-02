Former Vice President Joe Biden and the recent Democratic Party platform in the wake of the Democratic National Convention have one golden thread running through it, and that is the core idea of increased government activism with policy proposals that are designed to improve the general welfare and social connectedness.
In contrast to the GOP Party platform of President Donald Trump, who is recycling the same old 2016 GOP Party platform, the Democratic Party platform is one the middle class and working-class families and individuals should embrace. Yes, I am saying people really should cease voting against their own interests.
And while many in America continue to denounce the role of larger government involvement in our lives – and certainly the 2020 Democratic Party platform includes planks that necessitate the federal government's taking on that larger role – it is that type of government activism that will transform America into the type of nation where the focus is on the common good. It is time to reform our safety net, and improving the pay and benefits of long-term care workers serving in nursing homes is something I can get behind, as home care aides and personal care assistants make minimum wage with zero benefits. Please give me one good argument why the caregiving workforce should not earn at least $15 an hour for services? Why should these caregivers not receive up to 12 weeks of federally provided family and medical leave?
Trump’s tax code overhaul – which includes a 14 percent reduction in the corporate rate, as well as the 20 percent long-term capital gains tax – will be subject to reversal according to the Democratic Party platform. If you are an average working-class American, do not tell me you would wish to see the loopholes continue that allow wealthy Americans to avoid taxes on capital gains altogether. If you are living on minimum wage or maybe are earning around $10-$12 an hour, how can you support what I like to call the "Trump Elitist Welfare Act of 2017"?
Millions of Americans have health care coverage because of the administration of former President Barack Obama, and the Trump White House has made some successful attempts at gutting the Affordable Care Act without a full repeal. Ultimately, Biden’s proposal on public health insurance will provide everyone in America the option of selecting a health insurance plan like Medicare. I would love to see the Medicare eligibility age reduced from 65 to 60, as that would benefit those who wish to retire early, and in the midst of the pandemic, this change in eligibility could help so many people who are also in transition. And the federal government putting up 100 percent of the funding to extend employers’ health insurance to compensate workers who lose that insurance is a much-needed tonic in a pandemic economy.
In contrast to the early days of the Obama White House, when many Democrats did talk about cuts to Social Security benefits in terms of deficit reduction, Biden is proposing increasing those benefits with an absence of any cuts to the benefits. In an era where we are rapidly approaching the depletion of the Social Security trust fund – and that could come sooner due to the pandemic – I support Biden because he has talked of requiring Americans who earn over $400,000 to pay Social Security taxes. The late former President Ronald Reagan was partially right when he said there would always be a "safety net," but it needs reform.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.