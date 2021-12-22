COLUMN: America's growing cult of personality

A recent article in Salon online magazine by Henri A. Giroux argues that right-wing authoritarianism is winning a new-found audience. But education is the fix, because it gives individuals the critical thinking skills to become aware of the freedoms they are giving up.
Increasingly, women have the feeling that our individual freedoms of privacy and choice are being subjugated to those who have too much unearned influence in the policy and law sphere. It didn’t just start in Texas, with the onerous law that requires women to leave the state to get lawful abortions after six weeks, without exception, or face lawsuits. Individual privacy under the Bill of Rights extended these rights to women, and now state lawmakers have usurped those constitutional protections. As our constitutional protections shrivel and contract, women are questioning whether a handful of elected lawmakers have misunderstood the role citizens expect of their elected representatives as public servants.
Indeed, public service isn’t what lawmakers even tout among their qualifications for office these days. Candidates focus on their "connectedness" – and it is an odd affront to “independent and fair” lawmaking.
Although it appears that former President Donald J. Trump will face indictment soon for election obstruction, we can look back on how we let things get that far, and think about the social conditions making it possible. Here’s one: authoritarian cult of personality. That’s the type of reasoning given by several of the individuals who have been sentenced for Capitol Riot crimes. They thought they were patriots. Why? They have lived life in an echo chamber.
To avoid misperceptions of the world as we go forward, maybe folks would benefit from a better understanding of how fact-checking works, and how to get news and information from a variety of perspectives — since we know we don’t want the media over-regulated. We could “make” cable news stations give up taking sides for and against politicians, but this would merely open a new can of worms about who makes those decisions. Applying the “Fairness Doctrine” to cable stations would probably be more workable. But ultimately, the onus is on individuals to get a clear picture of objective reality.
Maybe that doesn’t solve the ultimate question of how personality cults form and dissolve. Maybe it does, however, give average folks sensible guidance about when to strap-on big guns and disrupt Congress. Maybe it is a start toward relegating unearned adoration back to a more marginal perspective, as it used to be.
“The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the dedicated communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction, true and false, no longer exists,” said Hannah Arendt.
Most of us do not want to live under a totalitarian regime, and many family stories still start with World War II and Hitler, who was adored by his troops who then performed morally reprehensible acts in devotion to his vision of an ideal ordered society. The problem with fanatical devotion to a single charismatic leader is that it’s seductive and it feels good, precisely because it provides a simplified explanation for a complicated world and invariably provides scapegoats to blame for any perceived grievance or shortcoming people may feel. It thrives on emotion – anger at the scapegoats and adoration for the individual who preys on that emotion through demagoguery – and is therefore inherently irrational.
If you ever had a Beatles poster on your wall as a teen, or The Rolling Stones or Elvis or Jason Aldean, you’ve been the subject of an intentional marketing campaign to influence your preferences. Marketing is all around us. There is nothing wrong with liking what one likes. The danger comes when many people “buy the whole package” and accept some things at face value while rejecting other notions categorically. No cult of personality or authoritarian government ever ends well.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
