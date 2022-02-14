COLUMN: Amid turmoil, economy looking better than anticipated

There was plenty of trepidation last week among government officials and economists as they awaited the official jobs report from the Department of Labor.
Many analysts expected the report to show the number of jobs declined due to the Omicron spike. Some even seemed to be rooting for that to be what the report showed, and instead of apprehension, could barely contain their eagerness to be able to finally and officially announce the awful estimate of more than 300,000 jobs lost. Instead, they had to conceal their disappointment that what had actually happened was the economy added almost a half-million jobs in January.
The December jobs number was also revised upward after a deeper dive into the data, and the inclusion of previously unavailable data, became possible due to the passage of time. Of course, the same routine process of additional scrutiny and revision that caused the upward revision for December may cause a downward revision of January's unexpectedly good number. But it is difficult to imagine that any forthcoming revision would be of such magnitude as to detract from the success indicated by these initial January numbers.
There are always caveats and bad-faith interpretations of these types of statistical indicators. Some even seem counterintuitive. For instance, the unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percent, despite the number of jobs added. There are reasons for the seeming disconnect. They are non-conspiratorial, but still somewhat confusing.
Some of the same television hosts and political columnists who seemed to want a bad jobs report are the ones who now cannot seem to resist the temptation to use the 4 percent unemployment rate as evidence that the economy is on the skids. Realistically, it is still very possible that the economy is in trouble. Though still manageable, inflation has become a threat to prosperity. There are structural issues that plague the American economy, such as wage and wealth disparity. Uncertainty about the composition of the workforce looms. The effects of the pandemic are still a major factor in the economy.
Business owners and corporations seem intent on resisting the forces that are reshaping the workplace, supply chains, and their relationships with their customers and employees. And, of course, efforts to create some medium and long-term stability through infrastructure investments have stalled politically. That's just to name a few things that could create problems over the next few months and years.
Right now, though, things look better than anyone had hoped, and much better than most people expected. Our current progress in the face of Omicron, existential political upheaval, and turmoil in the foreign policy arena all point to a resilient American economy. It is a resilience that is a product of both its capitalistic foundations and the regulatory, monetary, and fiscal boundaries and support provided by effective government policies.
Undoubtedly, there will be rough patches ahead. There always are. We could even sustain some self-inflicted wounds this November if we choose to return to congressional majorities people who espouse an economic philosophy that is often as heartless as it is ineffective.
No one can predict the intensity, danger, or context of the next potential COVID spike, or if there will even be one. Then there are the things that no one can reasonably foresee that often have a detrimental economic effect. Still, it's strange to have confidence that, whatever happens, things will probably be all right and our leadership won't do more harm than good.
I hope to avoid having to write about how it was good while it lasted, but at least that is up to us.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
