Oklahoma is a state heavily reliant on resource extraction industries. To anyone who has lived in Oklahoma for more than 10 minutes, that’s an obvious statement and just a technical-sounding way of saying that our state depends on prosperity in the oil and gas sector.
When companies in that business suffer, so does Oklahoma. People have a harder time finding work. Tax revenues decline. In turn, education funding takes a hit and the state’s infrastructure becomes subjected to the concept of “deferred maintenance.” That’s just a technical-sounding way of saying, “We don’t have the money to fix things right now.”
This point has been made repeatedly, inside and outside state government. It is discussed ad nauseum in all kinds of gatherings, meetings, and economic development consultations. From local Chambers of Commerce to the state capitol, Oklahoma’s dependence on the fossil fuels industry is acknowledged with equally suitable pride and apprehension. The problem of our state’s economic engine having a “single point of failure” has long been widely recognized, but sluggishly addressed. Even that descriptor fits only if you’re being generous.
Compounding the problem is that so many elected officials in Oklahoma City find their way there through the “generosity” of industry’s advocates. Far too many of our legislators are as dependent on the campaign cash of the industry’s titans, as our state is on the inconsistent economic impact of the industry itself. I do have some sympathy for those elected officials who are least trying to find a way to help diversify the state’s economy and provide it a broader, sturdier base.
But there are two metaphorical guns to their heads. One is purely political – in terms of the money flowing into campaign coffers – and for which there can be little sympathy. The other is more practical in that so many Oklahomans, and the state government itself, is depend on the financial impact of the industry to survive. That “double threat” goes a long way in creating the circumstances that make it so difficult for Oklahoma to do the right thing when it comes to policies related to the oil and gas companies, or when talking about how to invest in the one resource we have that has far greater value than the all our oil and natural gas reserves combined. As I’ve said before, that is Oklahomans themselves.
There are indications that the supposed boom that Oklahoma has recently experienced might not last much longer. The number of wells being brought into production, financial projections for major industry players (including some with large footprints in Oklahoma), and other data points all signal the potential for a slowdown in the types of economic activity so critical to our state’s prosperity. And yet, we’re still as unprepared for the inevitable decline – whether it happens in 2020 or takes a few more years – as we were during other cyclical “busts.”
Though almost belabored, the point must continue to be made that Oklahoma cannot remain so dependent on a single industry, and therefore, vulnerable to that industry’s unavoidable cycle of triumphant peaks and severe valleys. It isn’t a popular point to be making when the industry is standing at the summit of one of those peaks. That’s because, unlike with a real-life peak, it’s difficult to see the next valley from the top of it. If people and companies from outside the state continue to achieve policy goals that allow our natural assets to be exploited rather than reinvested in our schools and infrastructure, then Oklahoma will have an “extraction economy” in more ways than one.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.